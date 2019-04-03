10-year-old Victoria Branton Featured on Tampa ABC; Offers Parent/Child Communication Tips

TAMPA, FL, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Branton, 10, appeared on Tampa Bay Morning Blend on ABC in Tampa, Florida, and recently was the youngest speaker at a NASDAQ event where she shared ideas about how children and parents can communicate better. She was also featured on the NASDAQ Jumbotron in Times Square, New York City.

Watch Victoria Branton’s interview on Tampa ABC:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8EdjX0XS9w

When speaking about how parents need to be careful to balance encouragement with realistic goals, Branton commented, “Parents need to help their children realize their own gifts and innate talents which they can pursue. Parents need to guide their children on how to implement their gifts into their lives in a practical way. The parents’ responsibility is to help children understand the real world to prepare them for future. By preparing your children, you are not only giving them a better and brighter future, but you are also giving them the tools to nurture the next generation.“

Watch Victoria Branton’s NASDAQ speech here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-S3C2G80qmk

Audience members shared their reactions to Victoria Branton’s interview on Tampa Bay Morning Blend on ABC.

“Victoria speaks eloquently on the interview,” said Janice Chang. “Such a powerful conversation. She's definitely going to wow the world. I really enjoy watching her speak. She's one of the best results of Trivedi Effect.”

“Victoria is the living example of the Trivedi Effect. We need more children like her to ensure the future of lives on our planet and the planet itself is secure and sustained and developed in the way the divine intended it to be,” wrote audience member Paromvong.

Victoria Branton won three gold medals and two silver medals in the National Taekwondo Championship and is the winner of the “Composure” award for students at her school. She holds the honor of reading more than 3 million words last year.

She has participated in several musicals since age 6, including 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, Little Mermaid, On the Radio, Beauty and the Beast, and Annie.

Branton has traveled to seven countries on four continents and is skilled as a Writer, Producer, Director, Cinematographer and Film Editor.

Victoria Branton’s most recent media tour featured interviews on ABC, NBC, FOX and the CW.

