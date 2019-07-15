Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

1004LABORATORY :, a Korean Beauty Solution Company, Expands the Business Into the Asian Market With its Brand Artois

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

1004LABORATORY is set to expand the business into the Asian market with its brand Artois, which is themed “add fragrance to nature.”

Artois recreated world-renowned luxurious perfumes into its unique perfume-based products. More than 100 professional perfumers have researched, blended, and blind tested the products for three years. As a result, Artois is now regarded as one of the finest perfume companies that has recreated luxurious perfumes more than perfectly, even their elegances.

While traditional beauty products have been focused on ingredients, design, and functionality, Artois added luxurious fragrances on top of them to satisfy customer’s tastes.

Artois’ products are certified under ISO9001 and ISO14001. They all are also hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested by the Korea Dermatology Research Institute.

Hiring an actor, Song Gang, as its exclusive model, Artois is focused on expanding into the global market by launching Velvet body mist and lipstick.

Since 1004LABORATORY has launched the online shopping mall in 2012, the company has won numerous awards including Korea Top Green Brand Award, Best Brand Selected by Consumer, and No. 1 of Korea Satisfaction Consumer Index. The company is continuously researching, developing and launching a variety of new products. In 2018, its products made their way into Munsan Mungo, Amazon, Shinsegae Pierrot, Shopee in Singapore, GobizKOREA, Taobao in China, and CJ O Shopping in Thailand.

The company’s much-loved main products include body wash, body lotion, body oil, hand cream, foam cleanser, tone up cream, and lipstick, which are all made of environmentally friendly and vegetable property ingredients. Its Joe body wash and body lotion have been selected by Korean Air as the airline’s in-flight amenities.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:14pOur Toy Stories @ Harbour City
BU
10:09pINTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN : IIJ Becomes One of the First in Japan to Join Microsoft Azure Networking Managed Services Provider Program
PU
10:06pTÜV RHEINLAND : Approved as Verifying Body for Social & Labor Convergence Project (SLCP)
BU
10:06pOil Search Revises Annual Capex Target -- Update
DJ
10:01pGALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED : Announcement
AQ
09:57pDOCUFORMAS, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. : Announces Results And Extension Of The Early Tender Date For The Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.250% Senior Notes Due 2022 And Related Consent Solicitation
PR
09:57pPATRICK THOMAS : Prologis to Buy Warehouse Owner Industrial Property Trust -- Update
DJ
09:55pALTAIRE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Issues Voluntary Recall Of Multiple Ophthalmic Products Sold By OCuSOFT
PR
09:55pMERIDIAN ENERGY : ICCC Accelerated Electrification report
PU
09:50pCATALYST METALS : Extension of closing date for pro-rata offer of options (97.9 k)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : launches international money transfer service Xoom across Europe
2AMS does not see 'sufficient basis' for continuing takeover talks with Osram
3NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC : NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and C..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : U.S. judge slashes Roundup jury award to $25.3 million; Bayer still plans to appeal
5Oil down for a second day as U.S Gulf of Mexico output returns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About