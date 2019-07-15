1004LABORATORY :, a Korean Beauty Solution Company, Expands the Business Into the Asian Market With its Brand Artois

1004LABORATORY is set to expand the business into the Asian market with its brand Artois, which is themed “add fragrance to nature.”

Artois recreated world-renowned luxurious perfumes into its unique perfume-based products. More than 100 professional perfumers have researched, blended, and blind tested the products for three years. As a result, Artois is now regarded as one of the finest perfume companies that has recreated luxurious perfumes more than perfectly, even their elegances.

While traditional beauty products have been focused on ingredients, design, and functionality, Artois added luxurious fragrances on top of them to satisfy customer’s tastes.

Artois’ products are certified under ISO9001 and ISO14001. They all are also hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested by the Korea Dermatology Research Institute.

Hiring an actor, Song Gang, as its exclusive model, Artois is focused on expanding into the global market by launching Velvet body mist and lipstick.

Since 1004LABORATORY has launched the online shopping mall in 2012, the company has won numerous awards including Korea Top Green Brand Award, Best Brand Selected by Consumer, and No. 1 of Korea Satisfaction Consumer Index. The company is continuously researching, developing and launching a variety of new products. In 2018, its products made their way into Munsan Mungo, Amazon, Shinsegae Pierrot, Shopee in Singapore, GobizKOREA, Taobao in China, and CJ O Shopping in Thailand.

The company’s much-loved main products include body wash, body lotion, body oil, hand cream, foam cleanser, tone up cream, and lipstick, which are all made of environmentally friendly and vegetable property ingredients. Its Joe body wash and body lotion have been selected by Korean Air as the airline’s in-flight amenities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005317/en/