100G Lambda MSA Announces Significant Progress Towards 100 Gb/s Optical Technology Product Maturity

Consortium Members Release Updated Specifications and Collaborate to Validate Optical Interoperability at 100 GbE and 400 GbE

The 100G Lambda Multisource Agreement (MSA) Group, which has rapidly grown to include 39 member companies, has announced the release D2.0 of three specifications based on 100 Gb/s per wavelength PAM4 optical technology. These specifications are targeting applications for data centers and service provider networks, enabling multi-vendor interoperability for optical transceivers produced by different manufacturers and in various form factors. These updated 100 GbE interface specifications are designated as 100G-FR and 100G-LR for duplex single mode links over 2 km and 10 km respectively. The MSA has also updated the 400G-FR4 specification for 400 GbE duplex single mode fiber links relying on multiplexing 4 wavelengths of 100 Gb/s PAM4 modulated optical signals. In addition, the MSA is also working on a 400G-LR4 specification for a 10 km reach at 400 GbE.

In addition, members of the 100G Lambda MSA Group announce the success of their optical interoperability private plugfest. In total, 12 of the member companies came together for two and a half days of testing to validate the compatibility, testability and optical interoperability between members’ module or test equipment designs for the newly released specifications. The activity was hosted by MSA member company MultiLane. The areas of focus for this event included testing optical interoperability for 100 GbE and 400 GbE modules and modules that support 4x 100 GbE breakout. The importance of this private plugfest is to ensure that member companies’ products meet the 100G Lambda MSA specification and interoperate before they are released for production.

“The rapid convergence of stakeholders and technical agreement highlights the strong industry effort and the demand to bring this technology to market as soon as possible,” said Mark Nowell, MSA co-chair.

“The successful testing between so many members involved in the plugfest shows the rapid maturity of the various product and technology developments across the ecosystem,” said Jeffery Maki, MSA co-chair.

The 100G Lambda MSA Group will be hosting module interoperation demonstrations in the 100G Lambda MSA booth (Booth #123) at the upcoming European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) Exhibition, September 24-26 in Rome, Italy.

The 100G Lambda MSA Group member companies are: Alibaba, Applied OptoElectronics, Arista, Broadcom, Ciena, Cisco, Color Chip, Credo, Delta, Finisar, Foxconn Interconnect Technologies, Fujitsu Optical Components, HiSense, Huawei, IDT, Inphi, Intel, Juniper Networks, Kaiam, Keysight Technologies, Lumentum, Luxtera, Macom, Maxlinear, Mellanox, Microsoft, Mitsubishi Electric, MultiLane, Molex, Neophotonics, Nokia, Oclaro, Rockley Photonics, Semtech, Sicoya, Source Photonics, Sumitomo Electric, TE Connectivity and Tektronix.

For more information on the 100G Lambda MSA Group or to download the updated specifications, please visit the MSA’s website www.100glambda.com. Companies are invited to join the consortium as Contributor members.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005918/en/