100G Lambda MSA Announces Significant Progress Towards 100 Gb/s Optical Technology Product Maturity

The 100G Lambda Multisource Agreement (MSA) Group, which has rapidly
grown to include 39 member companies, has announced the release D2.0 of
three specifications based on 100 Gb/s per wavelength PAM4 optical
technology. These specifications are targeting applications for data
centers and service provider networks, enabling multi-vendor
interoperability for optical transceivers produced by different
manufacturers and in various form factors. These updated 100 GbE
interface specifications are designated as 100G-FR and 100G-LR for
duplex single mode links over 2 km and 10 km respectively. The MSA has
also updated the 400G-FR4 specification for 400 GbE duplex single mode
fiber links relying on multiplexing 4 wavelengths of 100 Gb/s PAM4
modulated optical signals. In addition, the MSA is also working on a
400G-LR4 specification for a 10 km reach at 400 GbE.
In addition, members of the 100G Lambda MSA Group announce the success
of their optical interoperability private plugfest. In total, 12 of the
member companies came together for two and a half days of testing to
validate the compatibility, testability and optical interoperability
between members’ module or test equipment designs for the newly released
specifications. The activity was hosted by MSA member company MultiLane.
The areas of focus for this event included testing optical
interoperability for 100 GbE and 400 GbE modules and modules that
support 4x 100 GbE breakout. The importance of this private plugfest is
to ensure that member companies’ products meet the 100G Lambda MSA
specification and interoperate before they are released for production.
“The rapid convergence of stakeholders and technical agreement
highlights the strong industry effort and the demand to bring this
technology to market as soon as possible,” said Mark Nowell, MSA
co-chair.
“The successful testing between so many members involved in the plugfest
shows the rapid maturity of the various product and technology
developments across the ecosystem,” said Jeffery Maki, MSA co-chair.
The 100G Lambda MSA Group will be hosting module interoperation
demonstrations in the 100G Lambda MSA booth (Booth #123) at the upcoming
European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) Exhibition,
September 24-26 in Rome, Italy.
The 100G Lambda MSA Group member companies are: Alibaba, Applied
OptoElectronics, Arista, Broadcom, Ciena, Cisco, Color Chip, Credo,
Delta, Finisar, Foxconn Interconnect Technologies, Fujitsu Optical
Components, HiSense, Huawei, IDT, Inphi, Intel, Juniper Networks, Kaiam,
Keysight Technologies, Lumentum, Luxtera, Macom, Maxlinear, Mellanox,
Microsoft, Mitsubishi Electric, MultiLane, Molex, Neophotonics, Nokia,
Oclaro, Rockley Photonics, Semtech, Sicoya, Source Photonics, Sumitomo
Electric, TE Connectivity and Tektronix.
For more information on the 100G Lambda MSA Group or to download the
updated specifications, please visit the MSA’s website www.100glambda.com.
Companies are invited to join the consortium as Contributor members.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
We are disclosing forward-looking information so that investors,
potential investors, and other owners can better understand the
mentioned Companies’ prospects and make informed investment decisions.
The information in this press release contains “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that
they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Any
forward-looking statement made by the Companies speak only as of the
date on which it is made. The Companies are under no obligation to, and
expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter their
forward-looking statements, whether because of new information,
subsequent events or otherwise.
All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their
respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005918/en/