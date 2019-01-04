Log in
1031 Crowdfunding Acquires Assisted Living/Memory Care Facility

01/04/2019 | 12:01am CET

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1031 Crowdfunding LLC announced today that on Jan. 1, 2019, through its affiliate 1031 CF Properties LLC, it acquired a 99-bed assisted living/memory care facility in Bandon, Oregon, for a purchase price of $19,050,000.

The 84-unit, 72,430-square-foot facility will be operated by Seasons Management LLC ("Seasons"). They have operated the facility since 2013 with a 92 percent average occupancy. The principals of Seasons have participated in the financing, development, construction and operation of over 200 properties during their careers in the senior housing industry.

"Senior housing has already outperformed other noted real estate sectors in the past and we believe it will continue to be a favorable opportunity due to impressive demographic fundamentals," said Edward Fernandez, founder and chief executive officer of 1031 Crowdfunding. "The acquisition of this facility is a great way to start off the new year."

About 1031 Crowdfunding LLC

1031 Crowdfunding LLC is an online marketplace where real estate investors can find, view and purchase a variety of available, turn-key, investment-grade properties. We present investors with 1031 exchange-qualified properties through Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) to ensure every 1031 exchange investor has the opportunity to complete a successful exchange. Contact an experienced representative at 1031 Crowdfunding for further information about individual investing needs.

For more information on 1031 Crowdfunding, visit www.1031Crowdfunding.com or call (844) 533-1031.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. An offer can only be made by a prospectus that contains more complete information on risks, management fees and other expenses. A copy of a prospectus must be made available to individuals in connection with any offering and should be read carefully prior to investing. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) and 1031 exchange properties. These include, but are not limited to, tenant vacancies; declining market values; potential loss of entire investment principal; that past performance is not a guarantee of future results; that potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed in any way; adverse tax consequences and that real estate is typically an illiquid investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes; therefore, people should consult their tax and legal professional for details regarding their situation.

1031Crowdfunding.com is an investment platform owned by 1031 Crowdfunding LLC. 1031 Crowdfunding is not a registered broker-dealer. Securities are offered through Capulent LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC (CRD# 155155). Certain principals of 1031 Crowdfunding are affiliated with Capulent LLC and when offering investment services, such offers are made in their capacities as registered representatives of Capulent LLC.

Media Contact Information
Tom R., Marketing Manager 
(844) 533-1031 ext. 110
tomr@1031crowdfunding.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1031-crowdfunding-acquires-assisted-livingmemory-care-facility-300772718.html

SOURCE 1031 Crowdfunding LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
