Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

1080p and 4K Projector Black Friday 2019 Deals: Portable and Home Theater Projectors Listed by Deal Answers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 01:32pm EST

Projectors are a viable replacement for TVs for many homeowners. Their heavy price tags are often a reason people don't get them. Projectors have been substantially discounted for Black Friday 2019. The best deals are listed below by Deal Answers:

Projectors have become substantially better in the past few years and it’s possible to purchase 4K ultra high definition projectors. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission. Lumens are important to consider. Typically, the higher the lumens, the better the projector.

Some projectors are portable, while others are designed to be mounted into the ceiling and stay in place. Portable projectors are often small and contain built-in speakers. More expensive portable projectors also have batteries so they can be used without a generator or external power source on the go. Additionally, some projectors have smart connectivity features that allow people to Airplay content phones and other devices.

People use projectors for a ton of reasons including watching movies, giving presentations, or sometimes even for gaming. Each use case can change the specific features a user needs from a projector.

The availability, timing, and pricing of offers varies during Black Friday. Some projectors may continue to be discounted for Cyber Monday, but it's not known which ones. It’s a good idea to shop around multiple stores to find the best price. With savings as high as $500, Black Friday is a good time to get a projector.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:54pPSA readying sale of its stake in Chinese tie-up with Changan
RE
01:53pLEHTO GROUP PLC : Managers' Transactions
PU
01:51pHedge funds control 35-45% of Osram shares in headache for suitor AMS
RE
01:51pBEST NVIDIA BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : NVIDIA GeForce GTX & Shield TV Sales Reviewed by Retail Egg
BU
01:47pHORIZ BETAPRO S&P/TSX 60 BULL PL ETF : Non-Cash Distributions Announced for the BetaPro Marijuana Companies Inverse ETF and the BetaPro S&P/TSX 60™ 2x Daily Bull ETF
AQ
01:43pBPER BANCA S P A : General Management Variation
PU
01:41pBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 STEM TOYS DEALS : Top LeapPad, Anki Cozmo, Sphero & Zoomer Toy Sales Rounded Up by Save Bubble
BU
01:33pICELANDAIR : Continued focus on the tourist market in Iceland
AQ
01:32p1080P AND 4K PROJECTOR BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : Portable and Home Theater Projectors Listed by Deal Answers
BU
01:31pTOP BABY STROLLER BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : List of BOB Gear, Graco & UPPAbaby Stroller Sales Researched by Deal Stripe
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Hong Kong Listing Boosts Alibaba Stock
2SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
3JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sosei Heptares announces that the COPD treatment Ultibro Breezhaler has been included in t..
4SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : IMF to examine Nordic efforts to stop money laundering in the Baltics
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco to focus on three global ne..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group