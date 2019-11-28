1080p and 4K Projector Black Friday 2019 Deals: Portable and Home Theater Projectors Listed by Deal Answers

Projectors are a viable replacement for TVs for many homeowners. Their heavy price tags are often a reason people don't get them. Projectors have been substantially discounted for Black Friday 2019. The best deals are listed below by Deal Answers:

Projectors have become substantially better in the past few years and it’s possible to purchase 4K ultra high definition projectors. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission. Lumens are important to consider. Typically, the higher the lumens, the better the projector.

Some projectors are portable, while others are designed to be mounted into the ceiling and stay in place. Portable projectors are often small and contain built-in speakers. More expensive portable projectors also have batteries so they can be used without a generator or external power source on the go. Additionally, some projectors have smart connectivity features that allow people to Airplay content phones and other devices.

People use projectors for a ton of reasons including watching movies, giving presentations, or sometimes even for gaming. Each use case can change the specific features a user needs from a projector.

The availability, timing, and pricing of offers varies during Black Friday. Some projectors may continue to be discounted for Cyber Monday, but it's not known which ones. It’s a good idea to shop around multiple stores to find the best price. With savings as high as $500, Black Friday is a good time to get a projector.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005549/en/