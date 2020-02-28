Log in
$109.7M seed cleaning facility established at Mahaica-Berbice

02/28/2020 | 12:47pm EST

The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has invested $109.7Million in the establishment of a state-of-the-art seed cleaning facility at the Burma Rice Research Station, in Region Five.

The seed cleaner equipment cost $99.3Million while renovation to the existing building was completed for $10.4Million.

On Wednesday

[Attachment]

The $109.7M seed cleaning facility at GRDB Burma Rice Research Station, in Region 5.

[Attachment]

Minister of Agriculture, the Hon. Noel Holder touring the facility on Wednesday.

[Attachment]

Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder and GRDB General Manager Nizam Hassan unveil the plaque commissioning the new Equipment

, Minister of Agriculture, the Hon. Noel Holder commissioned the 'Superbrix' 10-tonne seed cleaner. He noted that the modernised facility will continue to provide good quality seed and better-quality seeds increases yield by 10-15 percent.

'The previous 2-tonne seed cleaner required that operations be done on a 24-hour basis when seeds were being cleaned. This was procured and installed over ten years ago,' Minister Holder reminded.

With this new high-quality system, the minister said, the Burma Rice Research Station will now be able to clean seed that it produces at a faster rate, thus reducing extended working hours.

He added that there is a cost attached for private seed growers who wish to utilise the services offered by the GRDB.

The rice research station has over the years made remarkable strides. Nineteen rice varieties along with the production packages were developed which contributed to the boom in the productivity of farm levels.

The national average has moved to 5.9 hectares compared to about 4 hectares ten years ago.

Also present at the formal event was the GRDB's General Manager, Nizam Hassan, Deputy General Manager Allison Peters and Chief Technical Officer, Ministry of Agriculture, George Jervis.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture of Guyana published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 17:46:24 UTC
