10Fold : Communications Named a Grand Stevie Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards®

Agency just one of 14 businesses to win the coveted award in a competitive field of more than 3,600 entrants

10Fold was recently honored as one of 14 recipients of the Grand Stevie Awards in the 2020 American Business Awards® (ABAs), the premier business awards competition in the U.S. 10Fold was honored with a “Top 10” Grand Stevie Award, joining the ranks of industry leaders like John Hancock, Comcast and the National Association of Realtors, in winning the most Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards.

During this year’s awards, 10Fold’s clients won a total of 11 Stevie awards, in addition to 10Fold earning a Bronze Stevie Award for its “Set the Industry Straight on AIOps Communications” campaign in the PR Campaign of the Year category for Virtana.

“We have the good fortune to work with so many incredible companies that are bringing truly innovative technology to market,” said 10Fold CEO Susan Thomas. “As an agency, we are focused on helping our clients drive sales and lead gen through strategic communications and media relations. The result is innovative, data-centric campaigns that make a measurable impact for our clients. I’m so proud of our team and the great work they execute daily.”

Nominees in the 2020 ABAs were not able to apply for Grand Stevies directly. The Grand Stevie Awards were granted to the organizations that submitted the best body of entries to The American Business Awards this year, in their name or the names of one or more clients, with a Gold Stevie Award win counting for three points, a Silver Stevie win for two points, and a Bronze Stevie win counting for 1.5 points. The organizations with the most points won.

“The work 10Fold has accomplished on behalf of its clients is what we seek for our Grand Stevie Award-winning organizations,” said Michael Gallagher, Executive Chairman of the Stevie Awards. “The agency continues to present our judging panel with high-caliber entries, winning multiple Stevie Awards in a wide variety of categories. We’re pleased to be able to honor them with a Grand Stevie Award trophy.”

This year more than 3,600 nominations were considered in the judging process by more than 230 professionals, whose average ratings determined the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners announced earlier this month. For a complete list of the 2020 Stevie Award winners, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

The Grand Stevie award continues a long-standing tradition of award-winning work at 10Fold and is the second time the agency won a Grand Stevie in the last three years. The agency won the 2018 Grand Stevie Award as Most Honored PR Agency of the Year and the Bronze Stevie Award for PR Agency of the Year.

Besides this award, 10Fold has had four other key award wins to date in 2020. In March, Thomas was named the winner of the Agency Leader of the Year award by PRSA Silicon Valley. The agency also announced three award wins in February – an Agency of the Year award from American Business Publishing, an Agency of the Year award from PR News, and an Agency Elite award from PR News. Last year the agency was honored with 13 national awards.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About 10Fold Communications

10Fold is a leading North American integrated communications agency, designed to create thought leadership and build brand value for deep-technology companies. Among the top eight percent of all public relations agencies in the United States (IBIS Research, 2019), 10Fold headquarters are in San Francisco, with regional offices in Walnut Creek, San Diego and Capistrano Beach, California; Austin, Texas; and Denver, Colorado.

10Fold has supported more than 400 complex technology companies in the application development, DevOps, big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, enterprise software, mobile, semiconductor, cloud, networking and storage industries. The agency is honored to have won more than 50 national awards. For more information, visit www.10fold.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005204/en/