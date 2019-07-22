10Fold's Promotion Studios Takes Home Two Videographer Awards for Production Excellence and Video Production Distinction

10Fold’s Video Division Racks Up More Than Two Dozen Awards of Distinction for Taking Complex Technology and Creating Compelling Video and Animation

Promotion Studios, 10Fold’s video division, announced today that it has been recognized for the 2019 Video Production Excellence Award and the Video Production Distinction Award by the Videographer Awards – one of the oldest and most respected awards programs in the industry, which recognizes outstanding video production across all media. Promotion Studios received awards in recognition of their work with Bestmile, a leading fleet orchestration platform, and Unravel, supporting intelligent applications and operations management for big data.

These accolades from Videographer Awards come just one year after Promotion Studios won the 2018 Video Production Distinction Award for its work with OVH, the world’s fifth largest cloud provider, in recognition of its U.S. launch with a focus on its company vision. This recognition marks more than 10 awards from Videographer of the two-dozen video awards that 10Fold has received.

10Fold has been producing award-winning corporate videos for its clients for more than a decade. Notable videos that have received recognition include customer case study videos to highly-produced keynote and vision videos to heard-on-the-street survey videos. The division is led by Ross Perich, who has decades of television news and PR experience and is trained to tell stories in simple language and succinct sound bites – with very little involvement from customers. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, ProMotion Studios staff have held production roles with national broadcast channels including CBS, FOX and NBC.

“It’s an honor to work with visionary technology leaders who understand the power of video as the most impactful type of content for storytelling and building sales pipelines,” said Ross Perich, GM and creative director of ProMotion Studios. “When produced with engaging broadcast-quality sound bites, b-roll and motion graphics, corporate video inherently humanizes even the most complex technology narratives, resulting in powerful content for social media engagement and lead generation campaigns.”

About 10Fold Communications

10Fold is a leading North American integrated communications agency designed to create thought leadership and build brand value. Our agency is headquartered in San Francisco, with regional offices in Pleasanton, San Diego and Capistrano Beach, California; Austin, Texas; and Denver, Colorado. Our award-winning, highly specialized account teams consist of multi-year public relations veterans, broadcasters and former journalists who have been recognized nationally for media and analyst relations, written and video content, messaging, social media and paid digital services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005551/en/