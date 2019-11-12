Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

10th Smartphone Model in Mass Production with NextInput Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 11:01am EST

NextInput, Inc., the leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions, announced today the tenth smartphone model with its technology is in mass production. The 10 models have shipped in millions of units world-wide, with half of them being flagships. In these phones, NextInput enables in-display functionality, including 3-D screen for an immersive gaming experience, fingerprint sensor trigger and virtual home button.

Compared to the ultrasonic alternative, the NextInput solution is able to provide intent-enabled buttons and 90% lower power. Relative to the strain-gauge alternative, NextInput’s solution is 10x more sensitive and fabricated on a reliable semiconductor process, in contrast to customized printed ink. Both alternatives to NextInput suffer from assembly fallout in the order of thousands of PPM. NextInput is delivering unparalleled performance and is the only supplier of in-display force sensing solutions currently in mass production.

“I am pleased ten smartphone models have gone to mass production with our force sensing solutions, providing validation of our world-class quality,” says Ali Foughi, NextInput CEO and Founder. “The emerging trend in smartphones is interactive wrap-around displays which eliminate mechanical buttons. We are leveraging our proven in-display solutions to provide intent-enabled side buttons, preventing capacitive touch false triggers.”

About NextInput

NextInput, Inc., headquartered in the Silicon Valley, provides MEMS-based sensing solutions for the Consumer, Automotive, Robotics, IoT, Medical and Industrial markets.

©2019 NextInput, Inc. All rights reserved. NextInput®, ForceTouch™ and ForceGauge®

Source: NextInput, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aBoeing orders sink as customers opt to swap MAX
RE
11:27aQUOTEMEDIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:27aDeltix and Hehmeyer Announce Successful First Month Crypto Trading of Bakkt Bitcoin Futures Using Deltix Technology
BU
11:26aLUFTHANSA : agrees to arbitration with cabin crew, averting strikes
RE
11:25aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Director Declaration
PR
11:24aEVANS & SUTHERLAND COMPUTER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:23aGeneration, a global employment nonprofit organization, marks its 5th anniversary as the largest and fastest-growing program of its kind
GL
11:23aPURE CYCLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
11:23aSABRE : Traveller Spend in Africa Could Increase by 27%, Sabre Research Reveals
AQ
11:23aCHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED : Launches Retail Sportsbook in Indiana
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
5ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group