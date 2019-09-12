Log in
10x Genomics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

09/12/2019 | 07:01am EDT

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (“10x Genomics”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a price of $39.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. 10x Genomics is offering 10,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, plus up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock that the underwriters have the right to purchase at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 12, 2019 under the symbol “TXG” and the offering is expected to close on September 16, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Cowen is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and became effective on September 11, 2019. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts:

Investors
investors@10xgenomics.com

Media
media@10xgenomics.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
