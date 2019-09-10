Log in
11.50AM UPDATE: Emergency situation remains for Weyba, Weyba Downs and Peregian Breeze

09/10/2019 | 11:52pm EDT
  • Wednesday 11 September 2019

CURRENT: 11.50am The community is reminded the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) declared Weyba, Weyba Downs and Peregian Breeze Exclusion Zone is still in place.

While the exclusion zone is in place, please do not attempt to return to your home until advised by Queensland Police Service or Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

At this stage containment lines are in place and QFES crews are in the area to prevent breaches.

Peregian Beach, Marcus Beach, Castaways Beach and Peregian Springs residents can return to their homes.

A Community Recovery Hub is available at the Peregian Beach Community House at 255 David Low Way, Peregian Beach.

Sunshine Coast Council and Noosa Council officers will be available as well as Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services representatives and community support groups.

The Queensland Government offers a range of recovery services and assistance measures to help people who have been impacted by disasters, refer to www.communityrecovery.qld.gov.au/ for further information.

Sunshine Coast residents are encouraged to follow the QFES and Queensland Police Service social media pages for updates on when it is deemed safe to return to residences.

For the latest information keep following Sunshine Coast Council's Facebook page and Disaster Hub https://disaster.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au

EVACUATION CENTRES

Currently Sunshine Coast Council has one Evacuation Centre open at Nambour Showgrounds, Coronation Avenue, Nambour.

ROAD ACCESS

Murdering Creek Road remains closed.

SCHOOL/EARLY LEARNING CENTRE CLOSURES

Peregian Beach College remains closed.

For all other school and early learning centre updates please visit the relevant organisation's website.

BUREAU OF METEOROLOGY UPDATE

High fire danger weather today.

ENERGEX

Supply has been restored to most impacted properties.

UNITY WATER

Storage levels in reservoirs are healthy and remain well within operational levels.

AIRPORT

No impact experienced at the airport.

AMBULANCE

No reported fire related injuries.

VOLUNTEERING AND DONATIONS

Sunshine Coast Council appreciates the generous offers of assistance from the community to volunteer and donate goods and funds.

Council and Emergency services on-the-ground are currently assessing needs and are working with the necessary organisations to deliver critical and immediate support, as well as longer recovery support to re-establish homes and help communities recover.

The community's needs are our first priority. The staff and volunteers currently working on-the-ground are highly skilled and trained. At this time additional volunteers are not needed.

If you would like to offer assistance, please refer to the following information:

Volunteer: Sunshine Coast Council asks residents to please direct their offers to volunteer to Volunteering Queensland's EV CREW online registration portal. To register your interest in volunteering please visit: https://emergencyvolunteering.com.au and Volunteering Queensland will contact you if your assistance is required.

Donations and funds: Council requests that residents wishing to donate register their donations through GIVIT, as unregistered donations are impacting emergency and support services on the ground.

GIVIT is the QLD Government's official disaster charity donations partner. Residents are encouraged to register their donations through their online 'Queensland Fires 2019 Appeal' to best coordinate on-the-ground assistance to affected communities.

Please visit givit.org.au/disasters to donate funds, goods or services.


Disclaimer

Sunshine Coast Regional Council published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 03:51:07 UTC
