11% Organic Revenue Growth in the First Nine Months of 2018

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s leading luxury products
group, recorded a 10% increase in revenue, reaching € 33.1 billion in
the first nine months of 2018. Organic revenue grew 11% compared to the
same period in 2017, and 13% excluding the impact of the airport
concession closures in Hong Kong at the end of 2017. All geographical
areas progressed well.
In the third quarter, revenue was up 10% compared to the same period in
2017, a performance which continued the trend recorded in the first half
of the year and to which all business groups contributed. Organic
revenue growth was 10%.
Revenue by business group:
|
In million euros
|
|
|
9 months 2018
|
|
|
9 months 2017
|
|
|
Change 2018 / 2017
First 9 months
Reported Organic*
|
Wines & Spirits
|
|
|
3 565
|
|
|
3 514
|
|
|
+ 1 %
|
|
|
+ 7 %
|
Fashion & Leather Goods
|
|
|
13 052
|
|
|
10 838
|
|
|
+ 20 %
|
|
|
+ 14 %
|
Perfumes & Cosmetics
|
|
|
4 410
|
|
|
4 065
|
|
|
+ 8 %
|
|
|
+ 14 %
|
Watches & Jewelry
|
|
|
3 021
|
|
|
2 789
|
|
|
+ 8 %
|
|
|
+ 14 %
|
Selective Retailing
|
|
|
9 544
|
|
|
9 335
|
|
|
+ 2 %
|
|
|
+ 8 %
|
Other activities & eliminations
|
|
|
(463)
|
|
|
(446)
|
|
|
ns
|
|
|
ns
|
Total
|
|
|
33 129
|
|
|
30 095
|
|
|
+ 10 %
|
|
|
+ 11 %
* with comparable structure and constant exchange rates. The exchange
rate impact was -5% and the structural impact was + 4% (integration of
Christian Dior Couture).
The Wines & Spirits business group recorded organic revenue
growth of 7% in the first nine months of 2018. Champagne volumes were
stable over the period. The prestige vintages performed particularly
well while continuing a price increase policy. Hennessy cognac volumes
increased by 4%. The US and Chinese markets grew rapidly.
The Fashion & Leather Goods business group achieved organic
revenue growth of 14% in the first nine months of 2018. Louis Vuitton
continues to be driven by the success of its iconic leather goods lines
and by exceptional creativity in all its businesses. Ready-to-wear and
shoes, in particular, experienced strong momentum with an excellent
reception of the last two fashion shows of Womenswear and Menswear. A
new communication for Louis Vuitton perfumes was unveiled, marking the
launch of the brand’s latest perfume creation. Christian Dior,
consolidated since the second half of 2017, enjoyed an excellent
performance. Celine made progress and began a new chapter in its history
with the first runway show of Hedi Slimane, which was a great success
and created enormous resonance. Fendi and Loro Piana continued to grow.
The other brands continued to strengthen.
The Perfumes & Cosmetics business group recorded organic
revenue growth of 14% in the first nine months of 2018, driven in
particular by the performance of its star brands. Parfums Christian Dior
continued its remarkable progress, driven by the launch of its new
perfume Joy and the exceptional worldwide success of Sauvage
and its other iconic perfumes, J’adore and Miss Dior. Rouge
Dior lipstick also contributed to the performance of the House.
Guerlain performed very well, with the success of Abeille Royale
in skincare and Rouge G in makeup. Parfums Givenchy continued its
expansion, driven by makeup and its new feminine scent L'Interdit.
Fresh grew strongly.
In the first nine months of 2018, the Watches & Jewelry
business group achieved organic revenue growth of 14%. Bvlgari had an
excellent performance and gained market share. Its iconic jewelry and
watch collections Serpenti, Diva, B.Zero1, Lvcea and Octo
showed strong momentum; the new Wild Pop high-end jewelry line,
launched at the beginning of the summer, continued to grow. Chaumet and
Fred progressed steadily. In the watchmaking sector, TAG Heuer continued
to develop its iconic lines. Hublot, which grew strongly, opened its
first stand-alone boutique in London.
The Selective Retailing business group achieved organic revenue
growth of 8% in the first nine months of 2018, and 14% excluding the
airport concession closures in Hong Kong. Sephora’s organic revenue
growth was strong, particularly in North America and Asia. The expansion
and renovation of its distribution network is continuing with a new
store concept in China and the first Sephora-branded store in Russia.
DFS performed well, especially in Hong Kong and Macao. The recent
openings of T Galleria in Cambodia and Italy progressed well.
OUTLOOK
In an uncertain geopolitical and monetary context, LVMH will continue to
be vigilant. The Group will pursue its strategy focused on innovation
and targeted geographic expansion in the most promising markets. LVMH
will rely on the power of its brands and the talent of its teams to
further extend its global leadership in the luxury market in 2018.
During this quarter and to date, no events or changes have occurred
which could significantly modify the Group's financial structure.
Regulated information related to this press release and presentation
is available on www.lvmh.com.
ANNEX
LVMH – Revenue by business group and by quarter
|
|
2018 Revenue (Euro millions)
|
FY 2018
|
|
Wines &
Spirits
|
|
Fashion &
Leather
Goods
|
|
Perfumes &
Cosmetics
|
|
Watches &
Jewelry
|
|
Selective
Retailing
|
|
Other activities
& eliminations
|
|
Total
|
First Quarter
|
|
1 195
|
|
4 270
|
|
1 500
|
|
959
|
|
3 104
|
|
(174)
|
|
10 854
|
Second Quarter
|
|
1 076
|
|
4 324
|
|
1 377
|
|
1 019
|
|
3 221
|
|
(121)
|
|
10 896
|
Total First Half
|
|
2 271
|
|
8 594
|
|
2 877
|
|
1 978
|
|
6 325
|
|
(295)
|
|
21 750
|
Third Quarter
|
|
1 294
|
|
4 458
|
|
1 533
|
|
1 043
|
|
3 219
|
|
(168)
|
|
11 379
|
Nine months
|
|
3 565
|
|
13 052
|
|
4 410
|
|
3 021
|
|
9 544
|
|
(463)
|
|
33 129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 Revenue (organic growth versus same period of 2017)
|
FY 2018
|
|
Wines &
Spirits
|
|
Fashion &
Leather
Goods
|
|
Perfumes &
Cosmetics
|
|
Watches &
Jewelry
|
|
Selective
Retailing
|
|
Other activities
& eliminations
|
|
Total
|
First Quarter
|
|
+10%
|
|
+16%
|
|
+17%
|
|
+20%
|
|
+9%
|
|
-
|
|
+13%
|
Second Quarter
|
|
+3%
|
|
+13%
|
|
+14%
|
|
+12%
|
|
+9%
|
|
-
|
|
+11%
|
Total First Half
|
|
+7%
|
|
+15%
|
|
+16%
|
|
+16%
|
|
+9%
|
|
-
|
|
+12%
|
Third Quarter
|
|
+7%
|
|
+14%
|
|
+11%
|
|
+10%
|
|
+5%
|
|
-
|
|
+10%
|
Nine months
|
|
+7%
|
|
+14%
|
|
+14%
|
|
+14%
|
|
+8%
|
|
-
|
|
+11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Revenue (Euro millions)
|
FY 2017
|
|
Wines &
Spirits
|
|
Fashion &
Leather
Goods
|
|
Perfumes &
Cosmetics
|
|
Watches &
Jewelry
|
|
Selective
Retailing
|
|
Other activities
& eliminations
|
|
Total
|
First Quarter
|
|
1 196
|
|
3 405
|
|
1 395
|
|
879
|
|
3 154
|
|
(145)
|
|
9 884
|
Second Quarter
|
|
1 098
|
|
*3 494
|
|
1 275
|
|
959
|
|
3 126
|
|
(122)
|
|
*9 830
|
Total First Half
|
|
2 294
|
|
6 899
|
|
2 670
|
|
1 838
|
|
6 280
|
|
(267)
|
|
19 714
|
Third Quarter
|
|
1 220
|
|
3 939
|
|
1 395
|
|
951
|
|
3 055
|
|
(179)
|
|
10 381
|
Nine months
|
|
3 514
|
|
10 838
|
|
4 065
|
|
2 789
|
|
9 335
|
|
(446)
|
|
30 095
* Includes all Rimowa revenue for the first half of 2017.
LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits
by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon,
Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem,
Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars,
Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi
Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes,
Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and
Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture,
Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Thomas Pink, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc
Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana and RIMOWA. LVMH is
present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian
Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit
Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by
Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry
division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith,
Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as
in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine,
Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent and
Cheval Blanc hotels.
“This document may contain certain forward looking statements which
are based on estimations and forecasts. By their nature, these forward
looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties and
factors beyond our control or ability to predict, in particular those
described in LVMH’s Reference Document which is available on the website
(www.lvmh.com).
These forward looking statements should not be considered as a guarantee
of future performance, the actual results could differ materially from
those expressed or implied by them. The forward looking statements only
reflect LVMH’s views as of the date of this document, and LVMH does not
undertake to revise or update these forward looking statements. The
forward looking statements should be used with caution and
circumspection and in no event can LVMH and its Management be held
responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such
statements. The information in this document does not constitute an
offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in LVMH or an invitation or
inducement to engage in any other investment activities.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006014/en/