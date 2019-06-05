1105 Media, Inc.'s Converge360 Group Redesigns Redmond Channel Partner Web Site

Woodland Hills, CA, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Converge360 announced today that one of its cornerstone brands for more than 13 years, Redmond Channel Partner (RCP), has undergone a site-wide redesign as part of the group’s modernization of its suite of enterprise computing editorial brands.







In addition to the new site design, the RCP tagline has been revamped to Tech Insights for MSPs, CSPs and Solution Providers. “This new tagline highlights RCP’s laser focus on providing valuable information for managed services providers, cloud partners and solution providers, including independent software vendors,” said Daniel LaBianca, general manager of Converge360.

When approaching the redesign, it was important to understand how this site caters to its channel audience. Many of them are owners or senior executives of their businesses, and as such, they have severe limits on their time. “We wanted the design to get the reader in as fast as possible,” said Scott Shultz, Converge360’s VP of Design & Marketing. “The trick to creating the branded homepage was to present as much content immediately in lieu of larger photo treatments, though we’ve solved the impact issue creatively.”

“Our readers are some of the most business-savvy and technologically astute professionals in the industry,” said Scott Bekker, editor in chief of Redmond Channel Partner and editorial director of Converge360. “We wanted a site that reflected their sophistication and wide-ranging expertise, but also gave them the best experience for interacting with our industry-leading news, product roadmaps, channel event calendars and special reports."

For readers coming to the site organically, the new design offers several prominent positions for the most popular content, making it easier for users to obtain the important information they need from a top-level menu and from within the hero section. For advertisers, the site caters to their marketing outreach by placing assets in the same ever-present top-level menu. Overall, the content is delivered in a cleaner, more contemporary format with impact and usability top-of-mind.

The brand consists of a Web site and a newsletter and provides a multitude of advertising opportunities such as eNewsletter sponsorships, white paper and webcast offerings, and banner ads.

View the redesign at https://rcpmag.com.

