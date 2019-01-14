Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

111, Inc. Presented at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 06:09am EST

SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company"), a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform, today announced that it presented at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference which took place on January 7-10, 2019, in San Francisco, CA, USA.

Mr. Junling Liu, Chairman and CEO of 111, presented on behalf of the Company during the conference where he outlined the extraordinary opportunities being created for healthcare delivery in the internet age as the government reforms the sector. Mr. Liu commented, “111’s mission is to build the largest integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China powered by technology. There continues to be a crisis in China’s health care system, with outpatient hospital visits taking over 3 hours on average with only one general practitioner for every 6,666 people. The healthcare sector is also fragmented and full of inefficiencies today given the uneven geographic distribution process for pharmacies reaching out to the tier 1 and tier 2 distributors not to mention pharmaceutical companies directly. In recent years, there has been a huge push from the central government to mobilize medical resources, improve drug distribution transparency and efficiency, and encourage innovations in developing quality new drugs.”

“We have successfully built the technological infrastructure to modernize this experience for consumers through our integrated online and offline solutions. We are the enabler of a revolutionary healthcare ecosystem which includes pharmaceutical companies that source from 80 leading manufacturers and 243 distributors, insurance companies that use a new closed-loop internet “healthcare + pharma” pharmacy benefit management model, the world’s largest virtual pharmacy network serving over 130,000 pharmacies, 90 full-time in-house medical professionals and 2,000 external doctors, as well as more than 15 million registered users on our platform. We believe we are ideally positioned in the healthcare market to benefit from this significant growth opportunity.”

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) (“111” or the “Company”) is a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China. The Company provides hundreds of millions of consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy and indirectly through its offline pharmacy network. 111 also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation and electronic prescription services. In addition to providing direct services to consumers through its online retail pharmacy, 111 also enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers. The Company’s online wholesale pharmacy, 1 Drug Mall, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. The Company’s new retail platform, by integrating the front and back ends of the pharmaceutical supply chain, has formed a smart supply chain, which transforms the flow of pharmaceutical products to pharmacies and modernizes how they serve their customers.

For more information on 111, please visit http://ir.111.com.cn/

For more information, please contact:

111, Inc.
ir@111.com.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US 
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:41aFIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Issue of Equity
PR
06:41aOil Price Dips on Weak Chinese Data
DJ
06:40aNEWMONT MINING : to buy Goldcorp to create one of world's biggest gold producers
AQ
06:40aGERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL : adjusts preliminary results for financial year 2017/18
EQ
06:39aFLYBE : Form 8.3 - Flybe Group PLC
PU
06:39aLONMIN : Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Limited
PU
06:39aTHYSSENKRUPP : TWIN elevators take people to the top in stunning new Hekla tower, making the next Paris landmark even more special
PU
06:39aSINO LAND : Hong Kong Innovation Foundation Launch cum Graduation Day 2018
PU
06:39aLONMIN : Form 8.3 - Lonmin PLC
PU
06:39aLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Lonmin plc
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
2EUROSTOXX : China trade shock rattles European stocks, commodities
3GOLD : Newmont to buy Goldcorp in $10 billion deal to create world's largest gold producer
4CITIGROUP : Lenders Struggle With Volatility -- WSJ
5Oil falls back to $60 on concerns about China slowdown

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.