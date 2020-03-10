Log in
$12.4B Global Medical Supplies Market Sees Massive Spike as Coronavirus Situation Impacts Key Segments, According to LSI

03/10/2020

The global medical apparel market is already poised for steady long-term growth but will see substantial short-term increases, especially in the masks segment, caused by the Coronavirus situation.

Life Science Intelligence (LSI) has released two new reports forecasting the global markets for surgical apparel and supplies (masks, gloves, drapes & gowns). These reports analyze and forecast the long-term markets for medical supplies and surgical apparel and also provide a timely and in-depth impact analysis caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

Global Medical Supplies Market: Coronavirus Impact Report

The global market for face masks is witnessing unprecedented demand as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak. The demand for face masks in China has reached 50-60 million units per day while the local production capacity at 100% capacity can only meet 20 million units per day. In the past few weeks, China has been attempting to fill this gap through multiple measures, including a ban on exports of face masks, increased imports of face masks from countries such as India, Turkey, Egypt, and Indonesia, and initiation of new manufacturing facilities for non-medical devices companies (FoxConn Technology, BYD, DaddyBaby, more).

Global Surgical Apparel Market

The global surgical apparel market was valued at $12.38 billion in 2019 and we expect to see massive short-term revenue spikes coupled with stead long-term growth. Surgical drapes and gowns are the largest categories, together accounting for 61% of revenues and largely driven by an increase in the number of surgical procedures. Surgical masks, however, are growing at the most rapid rate due to increased usage to combat airborne diseases and rising concerns of pollution and respiratory infections in developing countries.

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

LSI is a medical technology focused market intelligence & consulting company. We help medtech executives make informed strategic decisions by better understanding market dynamics, trends, opportunities and the competitive landscape.


© Business Wire 2020
