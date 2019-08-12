12 August 2019 - SENS Announcement: Meya Mining's Mining Licence Issued

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Company")

RESOURCES SEGMENT UPDATE: MEYA MINING'S LARGE SCALE MINING LICENCE ISSUED

Trustco is pleased to advise shareholders ("Shareholders") of the following update and refers Shareholders to the SENS announcements dated 22 July 2019, in terms whereof it was announced that Meya Mining received a letter from the National Minerals Agency (NMA) of the Government of Sierra Leone confirming that the large scale mining licence has been approved on the recommendation of the Minerals Advisory Board.

Shareholders are advised that Meya Mining received its Large Scale Mining Licence No ML2/2019 issued by the Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources for an initial term of 25 (twenty five) years with effect from 26 July 2019.

Shareholders are further referred to the SENS announcement dated 9 August 2018 where it was announced that both hurdle components have been achieved on the exploration results to the before mentioned date. "Hurdle" means an intrinsic value of at least 3 million carats and/or a value of at least USD 1 billion valued at international market prices. This was achieved during the Phase 1 exploration programme which focused on only 1 Dyke zone. Meya Mining will continue its resource development programmes with the aim to define the resource in full. ML2/2019 encompasses an area of 129.4 km2 and at least 16 more dyke zones were identified, which would unlock the full geo- economic potential.