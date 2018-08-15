12 Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Attorneys Selected to Best Lawyers in America

Log in
08/15/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve attorneys from the family law boutique Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, have been selected to the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the nation's top attorneys.

Name partners Richard R. Orsinger, Keith R. Nelson, Scott Downing and Jeffrey O. Anderson were recognized for their work in family law, with Mr. Orsinger earning additional honors for his appellate practice and Mr. Anderson for family law arbitration.

Also honored for family law are partners William M. Reppeto III, Brad M. LaMorgese, Lon M. Loveless, Paula A. Bennett, Amber Liddell Alwais, Paul Hewett and Chris Oldner, and of counsel Marilea Lewis.

In addition, Mr. LaMorgese's appellate practice and the family law mediation work by Ms. Bennett and Ms. Lewis were noted. Ms. Lewis also received recognition for her general mediation practice.

The 2019 Best Lawyers honors are the latest for the firm, whose attorneys have received numerous accolades for their family law expertise. Five of the firm's partners were recognized among the Top 100 attorneys in Texas in the most recent Texas Super Lawyers' listing, more than any other family law firm in the state.

The annual Best Lawyers in America guide recognizes leading lawyers in various areas of practice. Honorees are chosen based upon peer evaluations submitted by lawyers nationwide. The complete 2019 edition is available online at http://bestlawyers.com.

With offices in Dallas, Frisco and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of the largest Family Law firms in the state. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists. To learn more about the firm, visit www.ondafamilylaw.com

Media Contact:
Sophia Reza
800-559-4534
sophia@androvett.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/12-orsinger-nelson-downing--anderson-attorneys-selected-to-best-lawyers-in-america-300697802.html

SOURCE Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
