12 September 2018: RIU Good Oil Conference

09/12/2018 | 03:57am CEST

ASX Code: CE1

Market Announcements Platform ASX Limited

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

12 September 2018

RIU Good Oil Conference

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) (Calima or Company) is presenting at the RIU Good Oil conference on 12 September 2018. A copy of the presentation can be downloaded via the link from the Company's website at:

http://www.calimaenergy.com/investors-presentation/

Calima's Managing Director, Alan Stein, was recently interviewed by The Pick Magazine. The interview can be viewed via the link from the Company's website at:

http://www.calimaenergy.com/news-and-media/

For further information visit www.calimaenergy.com or contact:

Alan Stein

Managing Director

T: +61 8 6500 3270

T+ 44 77391 77805

T: +61 0 410 612 920

David Tasker

Chapter One Advisors

E: dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au

T: +61 433 112 936

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) is an international oil and gas company with over 72,000 acres of drilling rights prospective for the Montney Formation in British Columbia, the most active oil and gas play in Canada.

Calima, which features a board and management made up of some of the most successful oil and gas executives of recent years, is fast-tracking a major oil and gas opportunity in one of the world's most successful and sought after plays.

The Company is preparing to drill several wells close to existing infrastructure, including pipelines and processing facilities.

Calima's neighbours in the Montney include international operators Shell, ConocoPhillips and PETRONAS, as well as Canadian producers Black Swan Energy, Saguaro Resources and Painted Pony Energy. The region's liquids-rich hydrocarbon reserves are being targeted for LNG export alongside domestic and international oil market opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Calima Energy Limited's planned activities and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Calima Energy Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 01:56:03 UTC
