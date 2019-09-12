12 September 2019 : Good Oil Presentation

The Calima Board and Senior Management comprise a highly successful and experienced team with a history of generating shareholder value.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Alan Stein

Managing Director

Dr Stein has more than 30 years' experience in the international oil and gas industry. He was one of the founding partners of the geoscience consultancy IKODA Limited based in London and Perth and was the founding Managing Director of Fusion Oil & Gas plc and Ophir Energy plc.

Glenn Whiddon

Chairman

Mr Whiddon has an extensive background in equity capital markets, banking and corporate advisory, with a specific focus on natural resources.. Formerly Executive Chairman of Grove Energy Limited. In 2002 Grove's Market capitalisation was less than C$5 million. In April 2007, Grove was acquired by Stratic Energy Limited, a TSX- listed oil and gas company, for C$150 million.

Jonathan Taylor

TechnicalDirector

Mr Taylor has more than 30 years' experience in the international oil and gas industry. He started his career with Amerada Hess in the UK before moving to Clyde Petroleum plc. He relocated to Perth in 1998 to take up the role of Technical Director at Fusion Oil & Gas plc. Following the sale of Fusion, Mr Taylor, together with Dr Stein, was one of the two founding executive directors of Ophir Energy plc serving initially as its Technical Director.