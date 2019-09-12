12 September 2019 : Good Oil Presentation

Log in
0
09/12/2019 | 01:57am EDT

GOOD OIL CONFERENCE

SEPTEMBER 2019

1

Calima Energy

Calima Energy (CE1) is an ASX listed oil and gas company with its primary assets in the Montney Formation in British Columbia, Canada.

ABOUT CALIMA

  • Acreage - CE1 owns and operates 100% interest in 72,000 acres of drilling rights in British Columbia
  • 2019 Resource Update(1) - McDaniel revises Best estimate gross-unriskedprospective resources of 497.3 Mmboe plus maiden contingent resources of 196.1 Mmboe
  • Leases - Three wells in 2019, allowed CE1 to convert 60% of its core acreage to 10-yearproduction leases
  • Top Quartile - Initial production test results rank in the top quartile of peer group Montney wells (1,640boe/d)

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Ordinary Shares

2,156M

Perf. Related Securities(2)

68.3 M

Market Capitalisation(3)

$21.5 M

Cash & Securities(4)

$5.6 M

SHAREHOLDERS

Institutions

15%

Board/Management/Founders

14%

Tribeca Inv. Partners

7%

(1) ASX Announcement 8th July 2019 and Appendix One

(2) See the Appendix 3B announcement dated 5 July 2019. Includes performance shares, performance rights and options on issue of which

Management own 81%

(3) Based on the closing price on 9 Sept 2019

(4) Includes completion of placement, rights issue, receipt of proceeds of Namibia interests and net of outstanding payables as outlined in the

2

Rights Issue Offer document 1 July 2019

Board & Management

The Calima Board and Senior Management comprise a highly successful and experienced team with a history of generating shareholder value.

MANAGEMENT

Mike Dobovich

Country Manager (Canada)

Aaron Bauer

Operations Manager (Canada)

Ed Mason

Corporate Advisor

Mark Freeman

CFO/Business Development

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Alan Stein

Managing Director

Dr Stein has more than 30 years' experience in the international oil and gas industry. He was one of the founding partners of the geoscience consultancy IKODA Limited based in London and Perth and was the founding Managing Director of Fusion Oil & Gas plc and Ophir Energy plc.

Glenn Whiddon

Chairman

Mr Whiddon has an extensive background in equity capital markets, banking and corporate advisory, with a specific focus on natural resources.. Formerly Executive Chairman of Grove Energy Limited. In 2002 Grove's Market capitalisation was less than C$5 million. In April 2007, Grove was acquired by Stratic Energy Limited, a TSX- listed oil and gas company, for C$150 million.

Jonathan Taylor

TechnicalDirector

Mr Taylor has more than 30 years' experience in the international oil and gas industry. He started his career with Amerada Hess in the UK before moving to Clyde Petroleum plc. He relocated to Perth in 1998 to take up the role of Technical Director at Fusion Oil & Gas plc. Following the sale of Fusion, Mr Taylor, together with Dr Stein, was one of the two founding executive directors of Ophir Energy plc serving initially as its Technical Director.

Neil Hackett

Non-Executive Director

Mr Hackett is currently Non-executive Chairman of Australian Securities Exchange

listed entity Ardiden Ltd (ADV), NED of Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (HAS) and

previous NED of African Chrome Fields Ltd (ACF), Modun Resources Ltd (MOU)

and has held various ASX Company Secretary positions including Sundance

Resources, Ampella Mining, and ThinkSmart.

3

2019 Drilling - Exceeded Expectations

Calima - 2 & 3

(1) Drilling results ASX Announcement 30 May 2019

Production Test Results

Top quartile performance

relative to peer group

Maximum gas rate 10.2 mmcf/d

After the initial clean out, Calima-2 condensate gas ratio (CGR) had exceeded 40 bbl/mmcf(1) and was climbing

In an independent review of Calima's drilling results GLJ Petroleum

Consultants noted;

"…Calima-2 well is likely to meet or exceed the performance of adjacent wells. This is true both in terms of overall production performance (such as gas production rate) and in terms of liquid yield."

"…from the Calima-2 well, one can see that the total gas test rate from the Calima well compares favourably to other liquids-rich wells."

"…One can see that Calima's focus on intense simulation helped the

Calima-2 well to achieve above-average performance…"

4

July 2019 Independent Resource Update

2019 McDANIEL & ASSOCIATES BEST ESTIMATE GROSS UNRISKED CONTINGENT and PROSPECTIVE RESOURCES (1,6,7)

Natural Gas

Condensate

Natural Gas

TOTAL LIQUIDS4

TOTAL5

(mmcf)

(mbbl)

Liquids3 (mbbl)

(mbbl)

mmboe

Contingent

904,897

20,115

25,136

45,251

196.1

Resource (2C)6

Natural Gas

Condensate

Natural Gas

TOTAL LIQUIDS4

TOTAL5

(mmcf)

(mbbl)

Liquids3 (mbbl)

(mbbl)

mmboe

Prospective

2,295,070

51,017

63,752

114,769

497.3

Resource (2U) 7

  • Independent July 2019 Resource assessment delivered a significant increase in total resources including the classification of maiden Contingent Resources.
  • Best estimate gross un-riskedprospective resources (2U) of 497.3 Mmboe plus the addition of Best estimate gross un-riskedcontingent resources (2C) of 196.1 Mmboe
  • Estimated Ultimate Recovery (EUR) - 8.4 Bcf per well.
  • The Company expects to make a further 2P
    Reserves (Proved + Probable Undeveloped) statement following completion of commercial negotiations during 2H 2019 on Tommy Lakes.

Refer to Appendix 1 for notes.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 05:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
