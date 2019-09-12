|
12 September 2019 : Good Oil Presentation
Calima Energy
Calima Energy (CE1) is an ASX listed oil and gas company with its primary assets in the Montney Formation in British Columbia, Canada.
ABOUT CALIMA
Acreage - CE1 owns and operates 100% interest in 72,000 acres of drilling rights in British Columbia
2019 Resource Update(1) - McDaniel revises Best estimate gross-unriskedprospective resources of 497.3 Mmboe plus maiden contingent resources of 196.1 Mmboe
Leases - Three wells in 2019, allowed CE1 to convert 60% of its core acreage to 10-yearproduction leases
Top Quartile - Initial production test results rank in the top quartile of peer group Montney wells (1,640boe/d)
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Ordinary Shares
2,156M
Perf. Related Securities(2)
68.3 M
Market Capitalisation(3)
$21.5 M
Cash & Securities(4)
$5.6 M
SHAREHOLDERS
Institutions
15%
Board/Management/Founders
14%
Tribeca Inv. Partners
7%
(1) ASX Announcement 8th July 2019 and Appendix One
(2) See the Appendix 3B announcement dated 5 July 2019. Includes performance shares, performance rights and options on issue of which
Management own 81%
(3) Based on the closing price on 9 Sept 2019
(4) Includes completion of placement, rights issue, receipt of proceeds of Namibia interests and net of outstanding payables as outlined in the
Rights Issue Offer document 1 July 2019
|
Board & Management
The Calima Board and Senior Management comprise a highly successful and experienced team with a history of generating shareholder value.
MANAGEMENT
Mike Dobovich
Country Manager (Canada)
Aaron Bauer
Operations Manager (Canada)
Ed Mason
Corporate Advisor
Mark Freeman
CFO/Business Development
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Alan Stein
Managing Director
Dr Stein has more than 30 years' experience in the international oil and gas industry. He was one of the founding partners of the geoscience consultancy IKODA Limited based in London and Perth and was the founding Managing Director of Fusion Oil & Gas plc and Ophir Energy plc.
Glenn Whiddon
Chairman
Mr Whiddon has an extensive background in equity capital markets, banking and corporate advisory, with a specific focus on natural resources.. Formerly Executive Chairman of Grove Energy Limited. In 2002 Grove's Market capitalisation was less than C$5 million. In April 2007, Grove was acquired by Stratic Energy Limited, a TSX- listed oil and gas company, for C$150 million.
Jonathan Taylor
TechnicalDirector
Mr Taylor has more than 30 years' experience in the international oil and gas industry. He started his career with Amerada Hess in the UK before moving to Clyde Petroleum plc. He relocated to Perth in 1998 to take up the role of Technical Director at Fusion Oil & Gas plc. Following the sale of Fusion, Mr Taylor, together with Dr Stein, was one of the two founding executive directors of Ophir Energy plc serving initially as its Technical Director.
Neil Hackett
Non-Executive Director
Mr Hackett is currently Non-executive Chairman of Australian Securities Exchange
listed entity Ardiden Ltd (ADV), NED of Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (HAS) and
previous NED of African Chrome Fields Ltd (ACF), Modun Resources Ltd (MOU)
and has held various ASX Company Secretary positions including Sundance
Resources, Ampella Mining, and ThinkSmart.
2019 Drilling - Exceeded Expectations
Calima - 2 & 3
(1) Drilling results ASX Announcement 30 May 2019
Production Test Results
• Top quartile performance
relative to peer group
• Maximum gas rate 10.2 mmcf/d
• After the initial clean out, Calima-2 condensate gas ratio (CGR) had exceeded 40 bbl/mmcf(1) and was climbing
In an independent review of Calima's drilling results GLJ Petroleum
Consultants noted;
"…Calima-2 well is likely to meet or exceed the performance of adjacent wells. This is true both in terms of overall production performance (such as gas production rate) and in terms of liquid yield."
"…from the Calima-2 well, one can see that the total gas test rate from the Calima well compares favourably to other liquids-rich wells."
"…One can see that Calima's focus on intense simulation helped the
Calima-2 well to achieve above-average performance…"
July 2019 Independent Resource Update
2019 McDANIEL & ASSOCIATES BEST ESTIMATE GROSS UNRISKED CONTINGENT and PROSPECTIVE RESOURCES (1,6,7)
Natural Gas
Condensate
Natural Gas
TOTAL LIQUIDS4
TOTAL5
(mmcf)
(mbbl)
Liquids3 (mbbl)
(mbbl)
mmboe
Contingent
904,897
20,115
25,136
45,251
196.1
Resource (2C)6
|
|
Natural Gas
Condensate
Natural Gas
TOTAL LIQUIDS4
TOTAL5
(mmcf)
(mbbl)
Liquids3 (mbbl)
(mbbl)
mmboe
Prospective
2,295,070
51,017
63,752
114,769
497.3
Resource (2U) 7
-
Independent July 2019 Resource assessment delivered a significant increase in total resources including the classification of maiden Contingent Resources.
-
Best estimate gross un-riskedprospective resources (2U) of 497.3 Mmboe plus the addition of Best estimate gross un-riskedcontingent resources (2C) of 196.1 Mmboe
-
Estimated Ultimate Recovery (EUR) - 8.4 Bcf per well.
-
The Company expects to make a further 2P
Reserves (Proved + Probable Undeveloped) statement following completion of commercial negotiations during 2H 2019 on Tommy Lakes.
Refer to Appendix 1 for notes.
