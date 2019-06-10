12 Tips to Avoid Carpal Tunnel Surgery

Nearly 8 million people of working age suffer with Carpal Tunnel
Syndrome which can cause pain, cramping, loss of muscle mass and
weakness. Wrist muscles and tendons that connect the hand to the forearm
and allow our hand to open, close and move on demand can become painful
for many women due to repetitive motion from constant texting,
smartphone usage and use of the keyboard and mouse.
“The associated pain or numbness in the hands and wrists caused by
repetitive motion can radiate up the arm, hindering or halting the
ability to use a smartphone, text or do computer work,” says Holly
Herman, physical therapist (PT) in Cambridge, MA. “Actually, almost
every piece of electronics that we use daily can put pressure and strain
on the wrist tendons. Take caution, as wrist surgery may only help
temporarily--when the scars from the surgeries tighten, you might
encounter the same problems. So, see a PT for stretching, strengthening
exercise, manual therapy and correcting the ergonomics of the task to
relieve symptoms.”
Tips and tricks for women to alleviate wrist pain without surgery:
1.
Take a break every five minutes; stand up, walk around and stretch
your hands, neck and shoulders.
2.
Rest your elbows on an armrest or on your sides while using gadgets.
3.
Try using an ergonomic stylus.
4.
Support your wrist with Wellgate
for Women’s Perfectfit Wrist Support night and day to keep the
wrist in a neutral position and allow it to be supported. It’s a
very comfortable brace made specifically for women’s anatomy.
5.
Try holding the arm out straight and flexing the hand at the wrist
to relieve pressure on the 5 nerves and stretch their shoulders,
neck and upper body to relieve the tension on the nerves in the
armpit, under the clavicle, and over the ribs.
6.
Start moving, stretching, self-massaging and correcting painful,
repetitive motion activities.
7.
Consult with a PT to help correct the height of your chair and desk.
Have your feet resting on the floor, your arms at your sides and
angled up 2 inches to rest on the keyboard rather than raising the
shoulders and putting the wrists at an awkward angle.
8.
Move your fingers, keeping your wrists in a more neutral position
rather than always straight.
9.
Use a keyboard pad to rest your wrists.
10.
Keep your feet flat on the floor. Maintain good posture when typing,
ensuring your spine is flush with the back of the chair, and
shoulders are relaxed.
11.
Keep your computer monitor at eye level.
12.
Remember that any repetitive motion activities like slicing, dicing
and gardening can put strain on the wrist—so hourly breaks are
crucial.
“Keep your wrists strong and safe with the right support, take breaks
from repetitive motion activities and consider your options before
committing to surgery,” adds Herman.
About Dr. Holly Herman:
Dr. Holly Herman has been a physical therapist for more than 44
years, with a full-time private practice in Cambridge, MA, HealthyWomen
HealthyMen. Dr. Herman provides expert care for women and men
seeking careful, considerate diagnosis and treatment of orthopedic and
other medical conditions.
