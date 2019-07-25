Log in
12 Zodiac Insight & Lucky Color –Element Air & Water

07/25/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

aPure Presents Pure5.5 Collects All Luck

Call it superstitious, but we have to admit that the horoscope sometimes turns out to be accurate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005280/en/

Air Element & Water Element's Lucky Color! (Photo: Business Wire)

Air Element & Water Element's Lucky Color! (Photo: Business Wire)

Element Air

They are all about action and ideas. Their personalities and mood changes, just like the weather. The attached Zodiacs are Gemini, Libra and Aquarius.

Libra the Scales- Violet is elegant and stylish as Libra, they are gentle, lovers of beauty, harmony and peace. Libra are obsessed with symmetry and strives to create equilibrium in all areas of life. Celebrity: Halsey

Gemini the Twins-Orange, the mixture of red and yellow, ultra-active and infectious like Gemini. They are talented, adjustable individuals as the desire to enjoy every moment. Celebrity: Patti LaBelle.

Aquarius the Water Carrier- Tiffany Blue, indecisive between blue (freedom) and green (wisdom), reflects the Aquarius’ personality traits. They are complex, gifted, strong, attractive, equally good at thinking and practical things. Celebrity: Oprah Winfrey

Element Water

They can be refreshing, or they can drown you in their depths. The attached Zodiacs are Cancer, Pisces and Scorpio.

Cancer the Crab- Aurora Pink, the color of family is warm and sweet. Cancer are home-loving and tolerant, love to be in familiar surroundings and nurture their relationships. Celebrity: Tom Hanks.

Pisces the Fishes- Cantaloupe Yellow, the color of a delicate and gentle heart. Pisces are generous, emotional, compassionate, and have a way of bringing out the best in others. Celebrity: Albert Einstein.

Scorpio the Scorpion- Rose Purple is mysterious like Scorpio. They are passionate, independent, authentic, and have a magnetic charm to grab the limelight. Celebrity: Bill Gates.

An Underwear Brings you Luck and Health

Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear has all the collection of Lucky Color mentioned above, contains up to 50% of biodegradable TENCEL™ from Austria. Pure5.5 applies high-count yarn with long fibers, it takes longer production time than others but better performance, creates a compact and dense surface to protect you 24/7.

6 Key features

*KEEP LADY PARTS TO STAY DRY & SMELL FRESH

*BALANCE pH ON PRIVATE SKIN, PREVENT FROM RECURRENT INFECTIONS

*SUPER STRETCHY & EXTRA COMFY

*MINIMAL STATIC CHARGE ALLOWS FOR ALL DAY COMFORT AND MOISTURIZATION

*EASY CLEAN, QUICK DRY, your TRAVEL ESSENTIAL

*NO FADE, NO HARM, COLORFASTNESS ON GRADE 4

Find More @ https://bit.ly/2O159tZ


© Business Wire 2019
