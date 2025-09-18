Peugeot Invest published a NAV (net asset value) of €157.9 per share at June 30, 2025, representing an 11.8% decline in dividend income (-8.3% excluding currency effects) for H1 2025.



This change is mainly due to the decline in the valuation of Peugeot 1810 and a negative currency impact (estimated at €160m), with Investments performing +9.2% at constant exchange rates, it explains.



Stellantis' share price fell by -33%, while Forvia's remained at historically low levels, the investment company said, explaining the decline in the valuation of Peugeot 1810.



Consolidated net income attributable to the group fell to €121.5m in H1 2025, compared with a profit of €228m a year earlier, a change that stems from the decline in consolidated dividends received.



In H1, Peugeot Invest began implementing a new investment strategy to "generate sustainable performance, which will accelerate in H2 2025 and in 2026.