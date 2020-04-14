Log in
12% more goods carried in the 4th quarter of 2019 than in the 4th quarter of 2018

04/14/2020 | 04:43am EDT
In the 4th quarter of 2019 road goods motor vehicles registered in Slovenia carried 24.5 million tonnes of goods, performed 6.3 billion tonne-kilometres and travelled 403.2 million kilometres by loaded vehicles. In comparison with the 4thquarter of 2018, 12% more goods were carried, and 7% more tonne-kilometres were performed and 12% more kilometres travelled by loaded vehicles.

In national and international transport more goods carried than in the same period of the previous year

In national transport 14.7 million tonnes of goods were carried, 606.9 million tonne-kilometres were performed and 55.8 million kilometres with loaded vehicles were travelled. Compared to the 4th quarter of 2018, this is 18% more goods carried, 7% more tonne-kilometres performed and 16% more kilometres travelled by loaded vehicles.

In international transport 9.8 million tonnes of goods were carried, 5.6 billion tonne-kilometres were performed and 347.5 million kilometres with loaded vehicles were travelled. In comparison with the same period of the previous year, in the 4th quarter of 2019 5% more goods were carried, 8% more tonne-kilometres were performed and 11% more kilometres were travelled by loaded vehicles.

Legal and natural persons carried more goods than in the previous year

In the 4th quarter of 2019 legal persons carried 18.5 million tonnes of goods or two thirds of all goods and performed 5.1 billion or 82% of all tonne-kilometres; natural persons carried 5.9 million tonnes of goods or 24% of all goods and performed 1.2 billion or 24% of all tonne-kilometres. In comparison with the 4th quarter of 2018, legal persons carried 11% more goods and performed 9% more tonne-kilometres. In the same comparison, natural persons carried 16% more goods and performed 1% more tonne-kilometres.

Detailed data on road goods transport are available in the SiStat Database.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 08:42:03 UTC
