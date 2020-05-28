120 PrimeLending Branches Contribute to Local Charities Amidst Global Pandemic

National residential mortgage lender PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, has donated more than $250,000 nationwide through its local branches since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

Like much of the world, American communities continue to suffer from the ramifications of this unprecedented time. PrimeLending recognizes the daily challenges that many families are now facing and has allotted funds for all branches to make charitable donations related to COVID-19 relief in the immediate areas we serve. These local COVID-19 efforts include charitable contributions to food banks, medical centers, community response funds, youth programs, educational scholarships and other nonprofit organizations.

“We’re thrilled to see the impact these donations have on causes that are meaningful to our loan officers during such a trying time,” said Tim Elkins, Chief Production Officer. “We’re already seeing the positive effect these contributions are having. In Phoenix alone, four area branches were able to provide funding for 56,000 meals.”

PrimeLending remains dedicated to assisting our neighbors both on the corporate and local level during this unparalleled situation.

