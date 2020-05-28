Log in
120 PrimeLending Branches Contribute to Local Charities Amidst Global Pandemic

05/28/2020 | 03:24pm EDT

National residential mortgage lender PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, has donated more than $250,000 nationwide through its local branches since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

Like much of the world, American communities continue to suffer from the ramifications of this unprecedented time. PrimeLending recognizes the daily challenges that many families are now facing and has allotted funds for all branches to make charitable donations related to COVID-19 relief in the immediate areas we serve. These local COVID-19 efforts include charitable contributions to food banks, medical centers, community response funds, youth programs, educational scholarships and other nonprofit organizations.

“We’re thrilled to see the impact these donations have on causes that are meaningful to our loan officers during such a trying time,” said Tim Elkins, Chief Production Officer. “We’re already seeing the positive effect these contributions are having. In Phoenix alone, four area branches were able to provide funding for 56,000 meals.”

PrimeLending remains dedicated to assisting our neighbors both on the corporate and local level during this unparalleled situation.

About PrimeLending
PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is a national home lender combining personal guidance and local expertise with fast service, more choices, and the flexibility to meet homeowners’ unique needs. We’re focused on empowering our customers to boldly pursue their homeownership goals, whether they’re looking to buy, refinance, or renovate a home. The PrimeLending team works alongside our customers in all 50 states, helping them make smart home financing decisions and have a rewarding experience along the way. Delivering on this promise for more than 30 years, we’re proud to consistently earn a 97% customer satisfaction rating1. PrimeLending is a wholly owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH). More information at PrimeLending.com. Equal Housing Lender.

1 Survey administered and managed by an independent third party following loan closing. 97% satisfaction rating refers to the rating our customers give our loan officers. Our loan officers have received a 97% Customer Satisfaction Rating for the period 1/1/20-1/31/20.

All loans subject to credit approval. Rates and fees subject to change. Mortgage financing provided by PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company. Equal Housing Lender.

© 2020 PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company. (NMLS: 13649).


© Business Wire 2020
