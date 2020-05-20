Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

120Water Announces Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Comprehensive Solutions Addressing the Water Industry's Biggest Challenges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 07:01am EDT

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 120Water, a digital water platform in use at more than 180,000 locations across the nation, announced the formation of a partner program to deliver comprehensive solutions for safe drinking water programs. Click to Tweet.

The 120Water Partner Ecosystem includes best-of-breed companies delivering technology solutions, hardware and devices, professional consulting, and laboratory services to help government officials and water quality professionals to more easily implement and maintain safe drinking water initiatives--without needing to add costly in-house resources or piece together various solutions.

Newly formed partnerships within the 120Water partner program include:

Daupler, a Kansas City, Mo.-based listening platform for utilities. Utilities tap the Daupler platform to centralize residents’ reports of water main breaks, hydrant issues and water quality complaints, and integrate with city smart meters to monitor, identify and triage water issues. By partnering, Daupler can seamlessly notify 120Water of water quality complaints, triggering 120Water to automatically ship residents a tap water testing kit. This responsiveness helps utilities build engagement with residents while demonstrating a customer-centric approach to drinking water safety. Future insight gleaned from the partnership will enable utilities to remain compliant with evolving regulations.

Noah Water Quality Maintenance System, an installed system on water taps and fountains that automatically flushes every three hours to avoid water stagnation that can lead to water quality issues and corrosion. Noah prevents lead and copper from accumulating in pipes while ensuring an adequate supply of orthophosphate to protectively coat pipes. Together, Noah and 120Water give facilities managers and residents total peace of mind that drinking water is free of lead and other harmful contaminants. As many buildings and schools sit empty during the COVID crisis, the need for comprehensive solutions that reduce the risk of stagnant water in building plumbing systems has never been higher.

KHAFRA Engineering, one of the nation’s largest minority-owned engineering consulting companies with offices throughout the country. KHAFRA is especially skilled at the facility management of water and wastewater treatment plants. Together, KHAFRA and 120Water can leverage modern, scalable solutions that drive efficiency while providing a “command central” that gives customers total transparency.

“The goal of these partnerships is to provide our joint customers the information and automated solutions they need to ensure a quality drinking water supply, and to stay compliant with water quality regulations,” said Megan Glover, CEO of 120Water. “We are building out an entire ecosystem of partners, each of whom shares our mission of streamlining and modernizing complex drinking water initiatives.”

About 120Water
Water professionals across the country rely on 120Water to streamline and modernize their most complex drinking water initiatives. The 120Water platform consists of sample & filter kits, cloud-based software, and services used to manage and execute water programs at scale while saving operational resources. 120Water solutions are used in 180,000 locations across the United States for clients including the city of Newark (NJ), Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, Chicago Public Schools, Indiana Finance Authority, and Mott McDonald. More information is available at 120Water.com and on Twitter @120_Water.

For information contact:

Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300
lmuskin@teamclarus.com

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411
mconklin@teamclarus.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:11aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : ICE's global Natural Gas markets attract record open interest as participants navigate volatile energy markets
BU
07:10aAIRBOSS OF AMERICA : Donates ISO-PODS to Toronto Paramedic Services in Battle with COVID-19
AQ
07:09aGESAC : PRESS RELEASE: EU Ministers of Culture videoconference
PU
07:09aEDP : This crisis will have aggravated and brought to the fore the vulnerability of certain workers and sectors of activity.
PU
07:09aUse SDGs and Paris Agreement to Guide Recovery from COVID-19—ADB VP
PU
07:09aTARGET : GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
PU
07:09aTARGET : Operating Income Margin Rate
PU
07:09aTARGET : Dividends Paid
PU
07:09aTARGET : Dividend Payment History
PU
07:08aH&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron aligns capacity and structures to changed market circumstances
3THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Quarter 2020
4TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
5DANONE : DANONE : to Place Greater Focus on ESG Goals; Backs 2019 Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group