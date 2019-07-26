Log in
123 DIET Success Story: Corinne Balkos Shares Weight Loss Success of 17KGS (37lbs) in 4 Months and Her Secrets to Maintaining Weight After the Diet.

07/26/2019 | 02:27pm EDT

Boca Raton, Florida, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Corinne Balkos, 35-year-old from Canberra, Australia discuses her success with 123 DIET and how it has changed her life. Starting back in mid-September of 2018 and reaching her goal of 17 kgs in December of 2018, Balkos was pleased with her results in just 4 months.

Like many, Balkos was struggling to lose weight (kilos) and nothing else was working for her. After turning to a friend for help, she made the best life-changing decision. “She could see I was struggling to lose the kilos. She could see I was disheartened when I had done everything, I had done previously to lose my weight. Nothing was working for me,” she said. “I ordered my first bottle of drops the next day and I haven’t looked back. I can’t thank her enough for telling me about it – it’s changed my life.”

Balkos mentions that her struggles during the diet has helped her afterwards with maintaining her new weight. The hardest part for her was giving up milk in her coffee but now enjoys black coffee. She claims that now that she doesn’t drink milky coffee, she doesn’t feel bloated anymore. Also, after the diet Balkos continues to use 123 DIET recipes. “Hands down my favorite has to be pizzas with a lentil flour base. There are so many combinations with this you can’t get bored. It’s just as good as a regular pizza!” she said. “Some of my favorite combos are meatballs and tomato, garlic prawns and spinach, chicken and onion. Delicious! Even hubby approves of these.”

Turning to the 123 DIET Facebook Page, Balkos got to see for herself the hundreds of success stories from others on the diet which inspired her. Seeing instant results herself and from others, it motivated her to keep pushing to feel happy and healthy. After setting goals and sticking to the diet, Balkos is proud to be another yet successful 123 Dieter and encourages this message to anyone wanting to start 123 DIET:

“DO IT. What are you waiting for? Seriously?! Yes, it will have some hard work in it, but the results speak for themselves. How bad do you want it? Do something today that your future self will thank you for.

It’s not about being perfect. It’s about effort. And when you bring effort every single day, that’s where transformation happens. That’s how change occurs. If you do it, and stick to it, you will see results.

 So, just do it. Do it FOR YOU. You deserve to be happy and healthy.”

 -Corinne Balkos

 

Attachments 

Nicole Cleri
123 Diet
nicole.cleri@usa123Diet.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
