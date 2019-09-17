Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

123Loadboard : Adds Document Capturing and Load Status Updates to Its Digital Freight Matching Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 05:31am EDT

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 123Loadboard announces they have improved the synergy in their load board workflow by adding document scanning, capturing, and storage to seamlessly integrate its load booking and delivery process.

Relevant documents can now be attached to any corresponding load in the 123Loadboard app. Carriers are able to aggregate their load details quickly for any load and submit relevant electronic documents to 123Loadboard's factoring partner, Thunder Funding, or their current one, at the start of the transaction process to accelerate the payment process.

"We are pleased that 123Loadboard now provides a more automated interface for the freight matching process. This will result in a more seamless delivery flow for the driver which will increase their profitability," said Loarn Metzen, V.P. 123Loadboard.

"123Loadboard has also integrated a new load status feature with the load details being an ideal entry point for drivers to begin visually controlling the delivery sequence by following the step-by-step guide and adding the appropriate documents at each phase of the freight transaction," continued Loarn.

Carriers can eliminate inefficiencies by following the linear load status display that tracks the progress of the freight movement from start to finish. A quick glance at the load status update will help users keep track of the load and corresponding documents. From the load search and booking, right through to the load on route and delivery, the load status display will keep the focus on the load at hand.

The new enhancements 123Loadboard provides for the document capture and load status offers the driver an effortless solution to manage the complexity in procuring, securing and delivering loads while concurrently dealing with workflow and document management needs.

About 123Loadboard
Founded in 2004, 123Loadboard provides a freight matching marketplace for carriers, owner-operators, brokers and shippers to engage with pertinent, easy-to-use trucking tools, using the latest technologies to help professional truck drivers find loads and increase their loaded miles. Affordable web and mobile apps allow users to customize their subscription to meet their specific needs. The company is a trusted source for freight matching, credit, compliance issues, mileage and is one of the few trucking services where posting loads is still free. Visit www.123Loadboard.com for more information.

Media Contact
Jennepher Hunter
Phone: 877.875.5301, ext. 711
Email: jennepher.hunter@123loadboard.com

Related Images

123loadboard-document-capture.png

Related Links

123Loadboard

123Loadboard Mobile App

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/123loadboard-adds-document-capturing-and-load-status-updates-to-its-digital-freight-matching-platform-300919211.html

SOURCE 123Loadboard


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:07aSTHREE : Driving the Future of Work Through Tech
PU
06:07aRADISSON HOSPITALITY PUBL : RED set to make Johannesburg debut with new signing
PU
06:07aCHINA ENERGINE INTERNATIONAL HLDGS : Inside information
PU
06:06aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate Artificial Intelligence in Automotive Applications
PR
06:06aCHINA UNION : Lawmakers Resolved to Collect U.S.$4 Million
AQ
06:05aHILLENBRAND, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aRED METAL RESOURCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:05aFAMOUS DAVES OF AMERICA INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aINVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aSelf-driving truck startup TuSimple raises additional $120 million
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group