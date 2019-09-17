123Loadboard : Adds Document Capturing and Load Status Updates to Its Digital Freight Matching Platform

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 123Loadboard announces they have improved the synergy in their load board workflow by adding document scanning, capturing, and storage to seamlessly integrate its load booking and delivery process.

Relevant documents can now be attached to any corresponding load in the 123Loadboard app. Carriers are able to aggregate their load details quickly for any load and submit relevant electronic documents to 123Loadboard's factoring partner, Thunder Funding, or their current one, at the start of the transaction process to accelerate the payment process.

"We are pleased that 123Loadboard now provides a more automated interface for the freight matching process. This will result in a more seamless delivery flow for the driver which will increase their profitability," said Loarn Metzen, V.P. 123Loadboard.

"123Loadboard has also integrated a new load status feature with the load details being an ideal entry point for drivers to begin visually controlling the delivery sequence by following the step-by-step guide and adding the appropriate documents at each phase of the freight transaction," continued Loarn.

Carriers can eliminate inefficiencies by following the linear load status display that tracks the progress of the freight movement from start to finish. A quick glance at the load status update will help users keep track of the load and corresponding documents. From the load search and booking, right through to the load on route and delivery, the load status display will keep the focus on the load at hand.

The new enhancements 123Loadboard provides for the document capture and load status offers the driver an effortless solution to manage the complexity in procuring, securing and delivering loads while concurrently dealing with workflow and document management needs.

About 123Loadboard

Founded in 2004, 123Loadboard provides a freight matching marketplace for carriers, owner-operators, brokers and shippers to engage with pertinent, easy-to-use trucking tools, using the latest technologies to help professional truck drivers find loads and increase their loaded miles. Affordable web and mobile apps allow users to customize their subscription to meet their specific needs. The company is a trusted source for freight matching, credit, compliance issues, mileage and is one of the few trucking services where posting loads is still free. Visit www.123Loadboard.com for more information.

Media Contact

Jennepher Hunter

Phone: 877.875.5301, ext. 711

Email: jennepher.hunter@123loadboard.com

