127th Canton Fair scheduled online in June

04/17/2020 | 02:51am BST

BEIJING - The 127th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, will be held online from June 15 to 24, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The online session of the fair is an innovation to cushion the impact of COVID-19 and ensure the stability of foreign trade and investment, which will better play the fair's role as an all-around opening-up platform, said an official with the ministry.

The ministry will attach equal importance to import and export, promote the matching of production, supply and sales, enhance online experiences of enterprises and merchants with higher technology level and better services to make the online session a success, the official said.

The 126th autumn session of the biannual event received 186,015 participants from 214 countries and regions, and the export turnover reached 207.1 billion yuan (about $29.3 billion).

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 01:50:06 UTC
