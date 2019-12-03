128 Technology : Announces Integration with Amazon VPC Ingress Routing

Integration gives 128 Technology customers greater flexibility over their Amazon VPC deployments

128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart™ Routing, has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the launch of Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) Ingress Routing, which was announced today at AWS re:Invent 2019.

AWS is enhancing the functionality of Amazon VPC by adding Amazon VPC Ingress Routing, a service that helps customers simplify the integration of network and security appliances within their network topology. With Amazon VPC Ingress Routing, customers can define routing rules at the Internet Gateway (IGW) and Virtual Private Gateway (VGW) to redirect ingress traffic to third-party appliances, before it reaches the final destination. This makes it easier for customers to deploy production-grade applications with the networking and security services they require within their Amazon VPC.

128 Technology, an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) since February 2019, supports multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud connectivity solutions, and its customers leverage 128 Technology’s session-smart routing approach to connect to their Amazon VPCs. 128 Technology’s router avoids the use of IPSec tunnels, saving customers significant bandwidth when connecting to cloud services providers like AWS.

“Enterprises need an additional layer of security and reliability for connections to their already secure Amazon VPCs from their data center, and 128 Technology’s Session Smart™ Router offers customers outstanding levels of security, reliability and reduced complexity,” said Andy Ory, CEO of 128 Technology. “With the addition of Amazon VPC Ingress Routing, our customers can have even more control over the traffic into their Amazon VPCs. 128 Technology is pleased to be among the select group of companies supporting this service at launch.”

128 Technology customers can leverage Amazon VPC Ingress Routing to service chain network traffic to third party virtual appliances while utilizing tunnel-free connections. This allows them to utilize enhanced features while receiving all the benefits of 128T Session Smart™ routers, including reduced costs and complexity, greater agility and improved connectivity.

“Amazon VPC Ingress Routing provides significant opportunity for companies like ours who leverage Amazon VPCs and want more granular control over security and network access within the Amazon VPCs,” said Matt Garland, VP of Engineering at Pindrop, one of the leaders in voice security and authentication, which uses 128 Technology’s Session Smart™ Router to enhance its cloud capabilities. “It’s great to see 128 Technology working with AWS to deliver the enhanced cloud services our business needs to serve our customers well.”

“Amazon VPC Ingress routing was designed to give customers even more flexibility when operating the AWS resources they launch into a virtual network,” said David Brown, Vice President, Amazon EC2, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We look forward to working with 128 Technology as they integrate Amazon VPC Ingress Routing into their solution and deliver enhanced cloud connectivity options to their customers.”

About 128 Technology

128 Technology, a software-based networking company, is on a mission to radically reinvent companies’ digital futures based on a new model for virtual networking called Session Smart™. Session-smart networking enables enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost. Whether your enterprise is moving your business to the cloud, modernizing the WAN edge, seeking more reliable unified communications or pursuing an industrial internet of things (IIoT) initiative, Session Smart networking re-aligns networks with digital transformation initiatives. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass. along Route 128, "America’s technology highway", the company also has operations throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about 128 Technology, visit www.128technology.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

