128 Technology : Names Channel Veteran Mark Vella as Vice President Business Development and Alliances

New appointment brings leadership expertise to expand 128 Technology’s partner program

128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart™ routing, today announced the appointment of Mark Vella as Vice President Business Development and Alliances. With over 20 years of experience in telecommunications and technology, Vella will be responsible for growing partnerships with solution providers, managed service providers (MSPs) and other companies looking to utilize the 128T Networking Platform.

Vella’s appointment comes as 128 Technology expands its extensive partner network to accommodate the growing number of organizations embracing SD-WAN to accelerate their digital transformation efforts. The 128T Networking Platform is built for today’s business applications and services and includes enhanced performance and security compared to competing hardware-based approaches to SD-WAN.

“The rate at which the networking industry is expanding makes this the perfect time for 128 Technology to focus on its partner program,” said Vella. “I’m thrilled to be joining a company that’s disrupting an industry ripe for change, and I believe my experience building strategic alliances and managing high-growth channel programs will help us take the 128 Technology partner program to new heights.”

Prior to joining 128 Technology, Vella was the Vice President Channels & SPSI Alliances at Avaya, where he was responsible for growing and maintaining partnerships with channel partners and system providers and integrators.

“Our partner program has been expanding rapidly over the past two years, and Mark is the ideal leader to help us accelerate that growth,” said Andy Ory, co-founder and CEO of 128 Technology. “His experience working with telecommunications and technology vendors of all sizes will prove invaluable to our business, and I couldn’t be happier to welcome him to our team.”

Prior to joining Avaya, Vella was the Vice President Alliances and Channels at Oracle Communications, where he developed channel sales and OEM programs to further leverage the Oracle portfolio technology to channel partners. He came to Oracle from Acme Packet, where he was the Vice President Worldwide Business Development & Channels. In this role, he was responsible for building out the company’s global business development and channel strategy and structure, including strategic alliances, systems integration, distribution, value added resale and OEM relationships. Vella earned his Bachelor of Engineering in Electronic and Instrumentation Control Systems, Electrical, Electronic and Communications Engineering Technology from the University of Wales, Newport.

