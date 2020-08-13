12th ANNUAL ERF CONFERENCE ON MENTAL HEALTH WILL OFFER GROUNDBREAKING KEYNOTES, THE LATEST RESEARCH AND PRACTICAL TAKEAWAYS

Denver, CO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eating Recovery Foundation’s 12th Annual Conference on Mental Health, taking place virtually September 10-12, will feature revolutionaries in the behavioral health field presenting on the latest treatment applications for eating disorders and mood, anxiety and trauma-related disorders. All information and registration is available on the conference website: EatingRecovery.com/ERFCON2020.

Now more than ever, mental health professionals are seeking a comprehensive understanding of how to recognize and treat mood and anxiety disorders and eating disorders with the most advanced, research-based treatment. This year’s conference features nearly 40 renowned behavioral health thought leaders presenting on relevant topics, sharing the latest research and leading timely discussions. Highlights include:

One of the most sought-after experts on eating disorders, Philip Mehler, MD, CEDS, FACP, FAED , will present live on the Most Common Medical Complaints in Patients with Anorexia Nervosa: Engaging All Disciplines for Optimal Patient Outcomes . Dr. Mehler, author of over 400 scientific publications and three textbooks on the treatment of eating disorders, will share insights from his 30+ years of experience treating patients with the most severe cases of anorexia nervosa and bulimia.

, will present live on the . Dr. Mehler, author of over 400 scientific publications and three textbooks on the treatment of eating disorders, will share insights from his 30+ years of experience treating patients with the most severe cases of anorexia nervosa and bulimia. Keynote session with Charlynn Small, PhD, CEDS-S , and Mazella Fuller, PhD, MSW, LCSW, CEDS-S , co-authors of the just-released clinical guide Treating Black Women with Eating Disorders , the first book of its kind. The lingering cultural myth that eating disorders are the province of white women isn’t just misleading; it also keeps Black women from addressing the uniquely insidious factors that can cause them to develop eating disorders. Small and Fuller will address the distinct concerns of Black women with eating disorders, including discussion of their clients’ physical health as well as their emotional lives and the ways in which the stresses of racism, discrimination and trauma can contribute to disordered eating. Following the conference, attendees can opt into a book club discussion with the authors.

, and , co-authors of the just-released clinical guide , the first book of its kind. The lingering cultural myth that eating disorders are the province of white women isn’t just misleading; it also keeps Black women from addressing the uniquely insidious factors that can cause them to develop eating disorders. Small and Fuller will address the distinct concerns of Black women with eating disorders, including discussion of their clients’ physical health as well as their emotional lives and the ways in which the stresses of racism, discrimination and trauma can contribute to disordered eating. Following the conference, attendees can opt into a book club discussion with the authors. An exclusive, special conversation between Chrissy Metz , acclaimed singer and star of NBC’s This Is Us , and Kara Richardson Whitely , ERC’s National Recovery Advocate for binge eating disorder and author of the memoir Gorge: My Journey Up Kilimanjaro at 300 Pounds . Metz is set to produce and possibly star in the upcoming movie adaption of Gorge , telling the raw story of Richardson Whitely’s relationship with food, her body and self-doubt, and her eventual ascent up Mt. Kilimanjaro despite mounting fat bias from those who didn’t believe she’d make it.

, acclaimed singer and star of NBC’s , and , ERC’s National Recovery Advocate for binge eating disorder and author of the memoir . Metz is set to produce and possibly star in the upcoming movie adaption of , telling the raw story of Richardson Whitely’s relationship with food, her body and self-doubt, and her eventual ascent up Mt. Kilimanjaro despite mounting fat bias from those who didn’t believe she’d make it. Racial and social justice is not only about knowledge, it’s about action. A panel discussion titled Improving Inclusivity in Mental Health Care will tackle head-on how clinicians can successfully provide an inclusive environment for individuals in marginalized populations. The session will leave clinicians with a deeply informed understanding of mental health treatment from the perspective of individuals in marginalized populations, and tools to be part of the solution.

will tackle head-on how clinicians can successfully provide an inclusive environment for individuals in marginalized populations. The session will leave clinicians with a deeply informed understanding of mental health treatment from the perspective of individuals in marginalized populations, and tools to be part of the solution. Additional keynotes and general sessions will feature Jennifer Payne, MD, Founder and Director of the Johns Hopkins Women’s Mood Disorders Center; Ryan Sallans, MA, Transgender Speaker and author of Second Son and Transforming Manhood; Susan M. Swearer, PhD, Willa Cather Professor of Educational Psychology, Professor of School Psychology and Director of Faculty Development at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and Thomas Joiner, PhD, Professor of Psychology at Florida State University and Director of the FSU Psychology Clinic.

The conference is geared towards physicians, therapists, nurses, dietitians, social workers, educators and members of advocacy organizations who are interested in learning from some of the most distinguished experts and thought leaders who are helping to advance modern-day treatment of mental health disorders. Attendees will gain valuable insight as well as practical skills and treatment techniques.

“I attend the ERF conference because I believe the speakers are experts at the top of our field,” said Stephanie (Bartlett) Goldstein, LPC, LMFT, TF-EAP, based in Colorado. “I always take with me valuable, current nuggets of insight and information that I can apply to my practice in order to more fully help my clients. I find it invaluable for me and my team.”

By investing in best-in-class virtual conference technology, attendees can expect a streamlined, user-friendly experience. Once in the virtual conference room, in addition to the live presentations, attendees will be able to connect with speakers and other attendees in chat rooms and through live Q&A sessions, case consults and other discussion opportunities. The platform will also provide access to numerous additional educational resources, a virtual rejuvenation room and entertainment, including live music performances.

Various ticket options, as well as the ability to watch all sessions through the end of the year, make attending the conference cost-effective and convenient for busy healthcare providers. Ticket options include:

Livestream Only : Access to live keynotes and general sessions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, September 10-12 (14 Continuing Education (CE) and Continuing Medical or Nursing Education (CME, CNE) hours)

: Access to live keynotes and general sessions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, September 10-12 (14 Continuing Education (CE) and Continuing Medical or Nursing Education (CME, CNE) hours) Livestream + Single Track of On Demand Breakouts : Access to live keynotes and general sessions, plus on-demand breakout sessions for either the Mood & Anxiety Track or the Eating Disorders Track (24.5 CE/CME/CNE hours)

: Access to live keynotes and general sessions, plus on-demand breakout sessions for either the Mood & Anxiety Track or the Eating Disorders Track (24.5 CE/CME/CNE hours) Livestream + Two Tracks of On Demand Breakouts : Access to live keynotes and general sessions, plus on-demand breakout sessions for both the Mood & Anxiety Track and Eating Disorders Track (35 CE/CME/CNE hours)

: Access to live keynotes and general sessions, plus on-demand breakout sessions for both the Mood & Anxiety Track and Eating Disorders Track (35 CE/CME/CNE hours) Optional Add-ons : Pre-conference Emotion-Focused Family Therapy (EFFT) Intensive Training on September 10 (Three CE/CME/CNE hours) Full-day conference presented by the ACUTE Center for Eating Disorders at Denver Health on November 6 (Five CE/CME/CNE hours)

:

About the Eating Recovery Foundation

The Eating Recovery Foundation (ERF) is the nonprofit foundation built to serve the community by Eating Recovery Center (ERC) and Insight Behavioral Health (Insight), a Denver-based, eight-state behavioral health care system that provides treatment for a wide range of eating disorders and mood, anxiety and trauma-related disorders at higher levels of care. The foundation provides education and prevention programs, supports research and provides resources for those afflicted with or at risk for eating disorders, as well as their families, caregivers and treating professionals.

Meg Mulcahy Eating Recovery Center 3037318913 megan.mulcahy@eatingrecovery.com