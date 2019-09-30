Log in
12th Annual PA Gaming Control Board Report on Casino Industry Diversity Provides Employment and Expenditure Information

09/30/2019 | 03:41pm EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today released its 12th Annual Diversity Report providing a description of each casino's activities related to the implementation of their diversity plans and the action taken by the entities to achieve the Commonwealth's goal of enhanced representation of diverse groups in the gaming industry. 

Highlights from the Report are described in the bullet-points below:

  • Pennsylvania's ten casinos and two resort casinos collectively employed 16,717 persons at the close of the state fiscal year of 2018-2019;
  • 15,041 of those employees (90%) are residents of Pennsylvania;
  • 38% of those employed are racial minorities while 43% are female; and,
  • Casinos spent $560 million in 2018-2019 with other businesses for construction and non-construction expenses.

The Report can be downloaded as a PDF document from a link under the Quick Links section of the home page of the Board's website, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.

The 2018-2019 Diversity Report also provides casino-by-casino information for items such as employment trends over a four-year period by race and gender and a detailed breakdown of minority, women, and local business expenditures. 

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board:

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling legalized under 2004's Race Horse Development and Gaming Act and the Gaming Expansion Act of 2017. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling at land-based casinos, the expansion includes online casino games available to date on three sites; sports wagering offered through sportsbooks at 11 locations and through five online outlets; video gaming terminals (VGTs) offered thus far at seven qualified truck stops; fantasy sports contests through eight providers; and, online games at airports expected to be launched in the coming months.

The mature casino industry in Pennsylvania currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos.  These facilities collectively employ over 16,700 people and annually generate over $1.3 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. Construction of a 13th casino is currently underway along with a number of new "mini-casinos" that are expected to begin operation over the next couple of years.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS:

Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey


(717) 346-8321

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/12th-annual-pa-gaming-control-board-report-on-casino-industry-diversity-provides-employment-and-expenditure-information-300927978.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board


© PRNewswire 2019
