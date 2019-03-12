13 March 2019: Calima-3 Reservoir Stimulation Completed Successfully

Market Announcements Platform ASX Limited

March 13, 2019

Calima-3 Reservoir Stimulation Completed Successfully

Highlights:

• Reservoir stimulation operations completed on the Calima-3 horizontal well.

• Successful delivery of planned proppant loading.

• Production testing scheduled to commence imminently.

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that the Company has successfully completed a 92-stage reservoir stimulation operation over the 2,561m lateral section at the Calima-3 well, targeting the Upper Montney interval. As per the previous completion, the reservoir section targeted by the Calima-3 well has taken up the full proppant load of 45 tons per stage or 1.5t/m at almost all stage locations.

Rigging down of completion equipment and cessation of water management has commenced. Production testing equipment is being installed on both Calima-2 and Calima-3 horizontal wells. The Calima-2 and Calima-3 wells will be tested independently, commencing imminently. Initial results are anticipated over the coming 2 weeks, with longer term test results delivered during April 2019.

Alan Stein, Calima's Managing Director commented:

"We are pleased to report that another critical phase of the work program has been completed successfully. The planned proppant loading of 45 tones per stage was once again delivered on schedule and within budget across almost every one of the 92 stages in the Calima-3 well. This sets up excellent conditions for production testing which is due to commence in the next 24 hours. The Calima team have done a great job and based on data gathered to-date, the well results should meet or exceed expectations "

For further information visit www.calimaenergy.com

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) is an international oil and gas company with more than 72,000 acres of drilling rights prospective for the Montney Formation in British Columbia, the most active oil and gas play in Canada.

Calima's neighbours in the Montney include international operators Shell, ConocoPhillips and Petronas Canada, as well as Canadian producers Black Swan Energy, Saguaro Resources and Painted Pony Energy. The region's liquids-rich hydrocarbon reserves are being targeted for LNG export alongside domestic and international oil market opportunities.

