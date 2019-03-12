Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

13 March 2019: Calima-3 Reservoir Stimulation Completed Successfully

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

Market Announcements Platform ASX Limited

ASX Code: CE1

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

March 13, 2019

Calima-3 Reservoir Stimulation Completed Successfully

Highlights:

  • Reservoir stimulation operations completed on the Calima-3 horizontal well.

  • Successful delivery of planned proppant loading.

  • Production testing scheduled to commence imminently.

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that the Company has successfully completed a 92-stage reservoir stimulation operation over the 2,561m lateral section at the Calima-3 well, targeting the Upper Montney interval. As per the previous completion, the reservoir section targeted by the Calima-3 well has taken up the full proppant load of 45 tons per stage or 1.5t/m at almost all stage locations.

Rigging down of completion equipment and cessation of water management has commenced. Production testing equipment is being installed on both Calima-2 and Calima-3 horizontal wells. The Calima-2 and Calima-3 wells will be tested independently, commencing imminently. Initial results are anticipated over the coming 2 weeks, with longer term test results delivered during April 2019.

Alan Stein, Calima's Managing Director commented:

"We are pleased to report that another critical phase of the work program has been completed successfully. The planned proppant loading of 45 tones per stage was once again delivered on schedule and within budget across almost every one of the 92 stages in the Calima-3 well. This sets up excellent conditions for production testing which is due to commence in the next 24 hours. The Calima team have done a great job and based on data gathered to-date, the well results should meet or exceed expectations "

Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086

FOLLOW US

1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Perth WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275 Email:info@calimaenergy.com.au www.calimaenergy.com.au

For further information visit www.calimaenergy.com or contact

Alan Stein

Jonathan Taylor

Glenn Whiddon

Managing Director

Technical Director

Chairman

E: astein@calimaenergy.com

E: jtaylor@calimaenergy.com

E: glenn@lagral.com

T: +61 8 6500 3270

T+ 44 77391 77805

T: +61 0 410 612 920

David Tasker

Chapter One Advisors

E: dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au

T: +61 433 112 936

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) is an international oil and gas company with more than 72,000 acres of drilling rights prospective for the Montney Formation in British Columbia, the most active oil and gas play in Canada.

Calima's neighbours in the Montney include international operators Shell, ConocoPhillips and Petronas Canada, as well as Canadian producers Black Swan Energy, Saguaro Resources and Painted Pony Energy. The region's liquids-rich hydrocarbon reserves are being targeted for LNG export alongside domestic and international oil market opportunities.

Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086

FOLLOW US

1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Perth WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275 Email:info@calimaenergy.com.au www.calimaenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 00:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:24p7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
09:23pWEST WITS MINING : Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice
PU
09:23pWEST WITS MINING : JV & Farm In Agreement with FAU to advance Tambina Project
PU
09:23pBB&T : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis
PU
09:19pBOEING : South American nations evaluating shutting airspace to Boeing 737 MAX - Telam news agency
RE
09:18pBHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Women at the heart of Renova's resettlement
PU
09:14pOil firms as Saudis trim exports, U.S. output forecast reduced
RE
09:13pBTB REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : – Repositioning of 2018 – approximately 20% of the portfolio affected
PU
09:12pUber hires more IPO underwriters as it prepares to go public - sources
RE
09:11pU.S. Congress invites pharmacy benefit managers to third drug pricing hearing
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : U.S. Senate to hold crash hearing as lawmakers urge grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8
3AIR CANADA : Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8, ready to act if need be
4CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY : Airlines turn to other jets to weather Boeing 737 MAX storm
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Mexico backs Disney-Fox deal, orders sale of Fox Sports channels

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.