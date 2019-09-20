13 : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Log in
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

09/20/2019 | 08:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of South Shore Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 January 2019 in relation to a potential investment in the Company's subsidiary that beneficially owns THE 13 Hotel under a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU"), the announcements of the Company dated 4 April 2019, 3 May 2019, 31 May 2019, 6 June 2019, 14 June 2019, 21 June 2019, 28 June 2019, 5 July 2019, 12 July 2019, 19 July 2019, 26 July 2019, 2 August 2019, 9 August 2019, 16 August 2019, 23 August 2019, 30 August 2019, 6 September 2019 and 13 September 2019 in relation to, inter alia, the extension of the expiry date of the MOU.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to update the shareholders that on 20 September 2019, the parties to the MOU agreed to extend the expiry date of the MOU from 20 September 2019 to 27 September 2019 (or such later date as agreed by the parties hereto) to accommodate the on-going negotiations between the parties.

No assurance is given that any formal agreement will be entered into, but the Company will provide relevant updates concerning this matter from time to time when appropriate. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in or investing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board of

South Shore Holdings Limited

Mui Ching Hung, Joanna

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 20 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Mr Peter Lee Coker Jr.

:

Chairman (Executive Director)

Mr Lau Tom Ko Yuen

:

Deputy Chairman (Executive Director)

Mr Walter Craig Power

:

Non-Executive Director

Ir James Chiu, OBE, JP

:

Independent Non-Executive Director

Professor Lee Chack Fan, GBS, SBS, JP :

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr Iain Ferguson Bruce

:

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr Francis Goutenmacher

:

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr Chan Kok Chung, Johnny

:

Independent Non-Executive Director

Disclaimer

13 Holdings Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 12:26:04 UTC
