13th Annual Fraud Conference 2019 - Banking and Payments (London, United Kingdom - March 19-20, 2019) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "13th
Annual - Fraud Conference 2019 - Banking and Payments"
conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Banking and payments industry strategies to address risk and prevent
fraud 2019
The pace of change is a constant challenge for retail banks and
financial services. Consumers and the retail businesses that service
them are a demanding audience with a thirst for new, exciting and
attractive offers.
This conference will look at how these challenges can be met and
capitalised on by banks, card issuers/acquirers and transaction
processors and other financial institutions. What you need to know, what
you can learn from others and how to stay ahead of the game and ensure
that your business is ready and able to not just cope but aspire to be
best in class to face the future. How fraud and risk managers can
utilise some of the radical ideas to keep ahead of the changes.
Our panel of experts will guide our discussions - in previous years this
conference has successfully drawn insightful experts with great
communications skills who provoke our audiences, we look forward to
again providing access to key speakers from across the payments industry.
The conference will discuss:
Omni-channel payment acceptance, frictionless and yet secure
transactions, innovations in security, risk and fraud management,
compliance with regulations, money laundering and fraud experience, best
in class dynamic strategy. Whatever your challenge we aim to help you
find some answers and probe the next questions!
What will I get from the conference?
-
Access to the best speaker panel on fraud risk management and crime
prevention - valuable insights
-
Future strategy thinking - where next in innovative products and
services and up to the moment perspective on disruptive challenges
facing banking and payments
-
Senior level and experienced attendees - decision makers and senior
influencers across the industry
-
Quality facilities - a well structured agenda, breaks, interaction
with delegates and speakers, relaxed atmosphere, professional
organisation and support
The 2019 Fraud Conference provides the forum to review your fraud and
risk approach. The conference brings together many diverse players from
across the banking and payments ecosphere to give you tremendous
insights into the challenges and ideas that are out there.
The key learning points and opportunities will be as follows:
-
A global update on fraud risk, trends, initiatives and challenges. The
impact of new technologies, new types of criminal activity and what we
can expect to see.
-
Background briefings around the sector, what different stakeholders in
the industry are experiencing, where they are focused and innovations.
This covers the banks, processors, support businesses, data analytics,
social media, divergent stakeholders and customer perceptions and also
the legal and investigatory aspects.
-
Helping to provide a context to fraud prevention strategy and tactics,
comparisons with other countries, markets, across channels and
products. Taking into account new technology and changes to behaviour.
-
A great opportunity to connect with and discuss issues with key people
across the fraud prevention and risk management industry.
