13th Annual Fraud Conference 2019 - Banking and Payments (London, United Kingdom - March 19-20, 2019) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

13th Annual Fraud Conference 2019 - Banking and Payments (London, United Kingdom - March 19-20, 2019)

08/16/2018 | 10:08am CEST

The "13th Annual - Fraud Conference 2019 - Banking and Payments" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Banking and payments industry strategies to address risk and prevent fraud 2019

The pace of change is a constant challenge for retail banks and financial services. Consumers and the retail businesses that service them are a demanding audience with a thirst for new, exciting and attractive offers.

This conference will look at how these challenges can be met and capitalised on by banks, card issuers/acquirers and transaction processors and other financial institutions. What you need to know, what you can learn from others and how to stay ahead of the game and ensure that your business is ready and able to not just cope but aspire to be best in class to face the future. How fraud and risk managers can utilise some of the radical ideas to keep ahead of the changes.

Our panel of experts will guide our discussions - in previous years this conference has successfully drawn insightful experts with great communications skills who provoke our audiences, we look forward to again providing access to key speakers from across the payments industry.

The conference will discuss:

Omni-channel payment acceptance, frictionless and yet secure transactions, innovations in security, risk and fraud management, compliance with regulations, money laundering and fraud experience, best in class dynamic strategy. Whatever your challenge we aim to help you find some answers and probe the next questions!

What will I get from the conference?

  • Access to the best speaker panel on fraud risk management and crime prevention - valuable insights
  • Future strategy thinking - where next in innovative products and services and up to the moment perspective on disruptive challenges facing banking and payments
  • Senior level and experienced attendees - decision makers and senior influencers across the industry
  • Quality facilities - a well structured agenda, breaks, interaction with delegates and speakers, relaxed atmosphere, professional organisation and support

The 2019 Fraud Conference provides the forum to review your fraud and risk approach. The conference brings together many diverse players from across the banking and payments ecosphere to give you tremendous insights into the challenges and ideas that are out there.

The key learning points and opportunities will be as follows:

  • A global update on fraud risk, trends, initiatives and challenges. The impact of new technologies, new types of criminal activity and what we can expect to see.
  • Background briefings around the sector, what different stakeholders in the industry are experiencing, where they are focused and innovations. This covers the banks, processors, support businesses, data analytics, social media, divergent stakeholders and customer perceptions and also the legal and investigatory aspects.
  • Helping to provide a context to fraud prevention strategy and tactics, comparisons with other countries, markets, across channels and products. Taking into account new technology and changes to behaviour.
  • A great opportunity to connect with and discuss issues with key people across the fraud prevention and risk management industry.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2t6fcp/13th_annual_fraud?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
