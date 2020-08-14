Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

(14/08) Monetary Policy Statement August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

MONETARY POLICY STATEMENT AUGUST 2020

BCRP MAINTAINED REFERENCE RATE AT 0.25%

  1. The Board of Directors of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) decided to continue its expansionary policy stance, maintaining the reference rate at 0.25 percent and implementing further liquidity injection operations, in light of the following developments:
    1. Inflation in 2020 and 2021 is expected to fall below the target range due to a significant weakening of domestic demand.
    2. One-yearahead expected inflation was 1.5 percent in July.
    3. Year-on-yearinflation increased temporarily from 1.6 percent in June to 1.9 percent in July, while trend inflation remains in the lower part of the target range.
    4. Leading indicators point to a recovery in July relative to the previous month. Firms' growth expectations continued to recover in July, in line with gradual economic reopening, although they remain at historic lows.
    5. Risks to global economic activity materialized, including a global recession with a partial rebound in the second half of the year.
  3. The BCRP will continue to take the necessary steps to sustain the payments system and credit flows. As of August 12, the BCRP's liquidity injection operations totaled S/ 56.9 billion, of which S/ 36.4 billion were associated with government-backed repos. In this context, credit to the private sector grew 13.3 percent year-on-year in June and interest rates decreased significantly. In addition, phase two of the "Reactiva Peru" program continued in July, with 14 auction sessions totaling S/ 22.8 billion at an average interest rate of 1.64 percent.
  4. The Board considers it appropriate to maintain a strong expansionary monetary stance for as long as the negative effects of the pandemic on inflation and its determinants persist. The BCRP stands ready to extend monetary stimulus using a range of instruments.
  5. The Board also decided to maintain the following interest rates on its window facility operations in domestic currency with financial entities:
    1. Overnight deposits: 0.15 percent per year.
    2. Direct security/currency repo and rediscount operations: 0.50 percent per year.
  7. The BCRP Board's next monetary policy session will take place on September 10, 2020.

Lima, August 13, 2020

Disclaimer

Banco Central de Reserva del Peru published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 17:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:09pCoronavirus vaccine developer CureVac shares surge in Nasdaq debut
RE
02:09pU.S. CDC reports 5,228,817 coronavirus cases
RE
02:09pHispanics, African Americans hit hard in U.S. COVID-19 hotspot counties, says CDC
RE
02:06pU.S. CDC Reports 1,169 New Deaths Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
01:54pTrump Administration picks McKesson for coronavirus vaccine distribution
RE
01:48pFEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION : 2020 FAIR Act Inventory
PU
01:46pCan U.S. retail sector's 'V-shaped' rebound jump the fiscal cliff?
RE
01:44pREFILE-INSIGHT-STATE OF COLLAPSE : Can Lebanon's troubled leadership save the country?
RE
01:43p(14/08) Monetary Policy Statement August 2020
PU
01:43pGARRET GRAVES : Graves Announces Over $5 Million in Grants for Louisiana's 6th Congressional District
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
2GOLD : Gold set for worst week since March, pressured by high yields
3LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020
4VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG with very high growth dynamics in the first half of 2020 - forecast for the 2020..
5Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac raises $213 million in IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group