14/2/20 SUGAR TUESDAY PROGRAM

SUGAR TUESDAY PROGRAM

02/13/2020 | 07:14pm EST


Tuesday 20 April 2020

Program
11.00am Sugar Tuesday open with Delegates, Students browsing through outside exhibits and Industry Equipment Exhibition

12.30pm Lunch in the Industry Equipment Exhibition

1.30pm -3:30pm Opening of Sugar Tuesday and Interactive Panel commences

3.30pm Afternoon tea in the Industry Equipment Exhibition

4.00pm Sugar Tuesday Close

5.00pm Welcome Function for conference delegates held in the Industry Equipment Exhibition. Tickets to this event can be purchased from ASSCT

7.00pm Welcome Function Close

More details will be added at a later date

Disclaimer

ASSCT - Australian Society of Sugar Cane Technologists published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 00:13:01 UTC
