14-DAY LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE REMINDER: Hagens Berman Encourages CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Investors Who Lost $100,000+ to Contact the Firm

Over the past several weeks, a string of negative news about the Company has sent CannTrust’s share prices reeling. This news included (1) the firing of CEO Peter Aceto and forced resignation of President & Chairman Eric Paul, (2) the outside auditor’s withdrawal of audit reports for the last quarter and full-year, (3) Health Canada’s determination the Company’s second major facility in Vaughan, Ontario is non-compliant, and (4) Wholesaler Ontario Cannabis Store return of large quantities of CannTrust cannabis as “Non-Compliant.”

Most recently, on August 22, 2019, Motley Fool analysts warned that CTST “isn’t buyable” given that the company had “purposefully deceived regulators” and the uncertainty with respect to its growing license.

According to the complaint, Defendants concealed that (1) CannTrust was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending, (2) the greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations, and (3) it was reasonably likely that Health Canada would place an inventory hold until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Defendants misrepresented and concealed CannTrust’s compliance with applicable laws and regulations,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

