1440 Multiversity : and UC Berkeley Corporate Education Announce First Team True North Leadership Intensive Workshop

1440 Multiversity and UC Berkeley Corporate Education announced their partnership of Team True North Leadership Intensive Workshop, an innovative leadership program designed to help authentic leaders achieve their greatest potential.

The 3-day workshop takes individuals through a series of thought-provoking seminars, intimate small group discussions, and team activities led by leadership experts Scott Kriens and Dan Mulhern. The curriculum focuses on increasing team effectiveness by leveraging diverse knowledge and skills, and by drawing upon the essential aspects that unite a team, such as values, goals, trust, and authenticity. “Team leadership is not a one-size-fits-all discipline,” says UC Berkeley Corporate Education Managing Director Robert David. “Through this course, people can jump-start or reinvigorate their leadership skills by developing core competencies that are essential to being an outstanding team leader.” By exploring unique life experiences, participants develop greater emotional intelligence and discover their true leadership purpose.

1440 Multiversity co-founder, Scott Kriens, has been a successful entrepreneur and leader for more than 20 years. Together with his wife, Joanie, the pair shifted their lives from the tech industry to the mindfulness world when they purchased the 75-acre property in 2014. Upon opening its doors in May 2017, 1440 Multiversity established a clear mission to offer a learning destination where energy, discovery, and creativity could flourish through personal and professional programs. Scott brings his expertise to the 1440 Leadership Center where he designs and teaches top-tier programs for professionals of all industries. “To build a high-performance team, you’ve got to engage the whole person in the mission,” says Scott. “Experiential learning is the perfect avenue for professionals to continue their education and gain new skills,” adds David. “The global workplace is ready for a new generation of leaders, and Team True North is poised to deliver.”

Team True North takes place at the 1440 Leadership Center from January 21-23, 2020 and offers CEU credits. Applications for teams and individuals are being accepted now through December 10th, 2019. https://1440.org/programs/leadership/team-true-north-leadership-intensive/

Scott Kriens is the chairman and former CEO of Juniper Networks. He has over two decades of experience in the leadership and entrepreneurial fields.

Dan Mulhern is a Distinguished Practitioner of Business and Law at UC Berkeley. He is an expert on Leadership and Organizational Development.

ABOUT 1440 MULTIVERSITY:

1440 Multiversity, located in the Santa Cruz Mountains, is a modern learning destination that offers weekend and five-day programs from thought leaders who bring cutting-edge approaches that blend science with direct-experience learning, enabling more effective navigation of personal and professional relationships. Leadership, corporate retreats, and programs foster team building, problem solving, and desired results. 1440 Multiversity has hosted more than 1,200 programs and 80,000 participants since opening in 2017. More information about the campus experience and full range of programs is available at 1440.org. To view the Leadership Center’s online brochure, please visit https://issuu.com/1440multiversity7/docs/leadershipbrochure-issuuv2. 1440 Multiversity is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit.

ABOUT UC BERKELEY CORPORATE EDUCATION:

Our mission at UC Berkeley Corporate Education is to connect forward-thinking leaders and organizations with the leading-edge faculty of UC Berkeley to solve strategic challenges. We leverage the world-renowned faculty of the University of California Berkeley and our network into the vibrant ecosystem of Silicon Valley enabling our client partners to innovate, recalibrate, and thrive in the ever-changing economy of the future. More information about the full range of programs is available at corped.berkeley.edu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005356/en/