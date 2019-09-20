Log in
14th Monaco Classic Week: Stars and Stripes forever!

09/20/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Yacht Club de Monaco pays tribute to American yachts from 1851 to 1973

Founded in 1953 by Prince Rainier and presided over by HSH Prince Sovereign Albert II since 1984, the Yacht Club de Monaco brings together more than 2000 members from 66 nationalities. Many of the world’s most prestigious private yachts fly the Yacht Club de Monaco’s burgee, testimony to its unique position on the international yachting scene.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005216/en/

The classic boats moored at the Yacht Club de Monaco. (Photo: Carlo Borlenghi)

While the last big event is approaching, the Monaco Yacht Show next week, the YCM still shines from the 14th Monaco Classic Week (11-15 Sept). A biennial event since 1994, it is a unique celebration of sail- and motor yachting lifestyle. The focus this year was on America and the glory years of the last century when American sailing and motorboats dominated the seas thanks to big names like Nathanael Herreshoff, John Alden, Chris Craft. Special guests were the Manhattan Yacht Club invited to sail on French Kiss, as a nod to its winning yacht in the 1987 America’s Cup, and the Nantucket Yacht Club. Among the special boats were the SS Delphine, the largest steam-boat still sailing, built by the Dodge family and Atlantic 2010, a replica of the 1903 three-mast schooner on which Charlie Barr set the best time for an Atlantic crossing in 1905. Tuiga, the flaghip of the YCM, celebrated 110 years.

To be a member of the Yacht Club de Monaco is above all a commitment. It is a desire to preserve a certain ethic, both on land and on the water, and to foster a respect for naval etiquette and preservation of the environment.

In April 1984, when H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco agreed to be the YCM President, he developed the sporting side of the YCM, therefore reinforcing the youth regatta competitors educating structure and by creating new international events like the Primo Cup which stood out as the biggest gathering of monotype yachts in the Mediterranean Sea, the transatlatic Monaco – New York and the Formula 40‘ Grand Prix. In 2005, the “La Belle Classe” label was launched to federate ship owners around a Charter, defending essential values: respect for the etiquette, safeguard of the environment, preservation of our heritage for classic yachts and innovation for luxury yachting.

Videos – interviews – photos – press release in the Media kit: https://bit.ly/2kHaF7c


© Business Wire 2019
