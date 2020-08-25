15.8 million people watched first night of Republican National Convention

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A total of 15.8 million people watched the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, according to early Nielsen Media Research, tracking an event held mostly virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That number reflects the audience across six TV networks between 10 p.m and 11 p.m. EDT on Monday. It does not include online and streaming viewers. An updated figure, which will include viewers of additional networks, is expected later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Leslie Adler)