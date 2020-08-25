15.8 million people watched first night of Republican National Convention

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A total of 15.8 million people watched
the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday,
according to early Nielsen Media Research, tracking an event
held mostly virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That number reflects the audience across six TV networks
between 10 p.m and 11 p.m. EDT on Monday. It does not include
online and streaming viewers. An updated figure, which will
include viewers of additional networks, is expected later on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Leslie Adler)