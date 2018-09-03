Log in
$15.98 Bn Serious Game Market - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 07:45pm CEST

The "Serious Game - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Serious Game market accounted for $3221.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $15986.95 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing need for user engagement across enterprises, growth in handling of mobile-based educational games and development in learning outcomes are boosting the market growth. However, lack of awareness and improper game design could are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Serious games are digital applications planned for education with fun. The primary function of serious games is to give knowledge, train, inform, memorize, and teach end users, rather than mere entertainment. It also helps students to learn with fun as it bridges gaps between hypothesis and sensible. Serious games are also used in inspection, technical training, competency evaluation, fault finding & rectification, and other applications. It enables advertisers to optimize brand awareness by rising interest of message, target more audience, and make additional traffic to their websites.

Scope of the Report

Platforms Covered:

  • Web-Based
  • PC-Based
  • Mobile-Based
  • Hand-Held

Verticals Covered:

  • Retail
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Healthcare
  • Government
  • Energy
  • Education
  • Corporate
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defence
  • Other Verticals

End Users Covered:

  • Enterprise
  • Consumer

Applications Covered:

  • Advertising & Marketing
  • Emergency Services
  • Human Resources
  • Product Development
  • Research & Planning
  • Sales
  • Simulation Training
  • Support
  • Other Applications

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Preface
  3. Market Trend Analysis
  4. Porters Five Force Analysis
  5. Global Serious Game Market, By Platform
  6. Global Serious Game Market, By Vertical
  7. Global Serious Game Market, By End User
  8. Global Serious Game Market, By Application
  9. Global Serious Game Market, By Geography
  10. Key Developments
  11. Company Profiling
  • Applied Research Associate Inc.
  • BreakAway Games
  • Ccs Digital Education
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Designing Digitally Inc.
  • IBM Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp
  • Nintendo Co. Ltd.
  • Serious Game International
  • Revelian
  • Diginext
  • Tata Interactive Systems

For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2fth4v/15_98_bn_serious?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
