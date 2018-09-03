$15.98 Bn Serious Game Market - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Serious
Game - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Serious Game market accounted for
$3221.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $15986.95 million by
2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.
Factors such as increasing need for user engagement across enterprises,
growth in handling of mobile-based educational games and development in
learning outcomes are boosting the market growth. However, lack of
awareness and improper game design could are some of the factors
hindering the market growth.
Serious games are digital applications planned for education with fun.
The primary function of serious games is to give knowledge, train,
inform, memorize, and teach end users, rather than mere entertainment.
It also helps students to learn with fun as it bridges gaps between
hypothesis and sensible. Serious games are also used in inspection,
technical training, competency evaluation, fault finding &
rectification, and other applications. It enables advertisers to
optimize brand awareness by rising interest of message, target more
audience, and make additional traffic to their websites.
Scope of the Report
Platforms Covered:
-
Web-Based
-
PC-Based
-
Mobile-Based
-
Hand-Held
Verticals Covered:
-
Retail
-
Media & Entertainment
-
Healthcare
-
Government
-
Energy
-
Education
-
Corporate
-
Automotive
-
Aerospace and Defence
-
Other Verticals
End Users Covered:
Applications Covered:
-
Advertising & Marketing
-
Emergency Services
-
Human Resources
-
Product Development
-
Research & Planning
-
Sales
-
Simulation Training
-
Support
-
Other Applications
Key Topics Covered:
-
Executive Summary
-
Preface
-
Market Trend Analysis
-
Porters Five Force Analysis
-
Global Serious Game Market, By Platform
-
Global Serious Game Market, By Vertical
-
Global Serious Game Market, By End User
-
Global Serious Game Market, By Application
-
Global Serious Game Market, By Geography
-
Key Developments
-
Company Profiling
-
Applied Research Associate Inc.
-
BreakAway Games
-
Ccs Digital Education
-
Cisco Systems Inc.
-
Designing Digitally Inc.
-
IBM Corp.
-
Microsoft Corp
-
Nintendo Co. Ltd.
-
Serious Game International
-
Revelian
-
Diginext
-
Tata Interactive Systems
For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2fth4v/15_98_bn_serious?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005279/en/