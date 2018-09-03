$15.98 Bn Serious Game Market - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Serious Game - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Serious Game market accounted for $3221.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $15986.95 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing need for user engagement across enterprises, growth in handling of mobile-based educational games and development in learning outcomes are boosting the market growth. However, lack of awareness and improper game design could are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Serious games are digital applications planned for education with fun. The primary function of serious games is to give knowledge, train, inform, memorize, and teach end users, rather than mere entertainment. It also helps students to learn with fun as it bridges gaps between hypothesis and sensible. Serious games are also used in inspection, technical training, competency evaluation, fault finding & rectification, and other applications. It enables advertisers to optimize brand awareness by rising interest of message, target more audience, and make additional traffic to their websites.

Scope of the Report

Platforms Covered:

Web-Based

PC-Based

Mobile-Based

Hand-Held

Verticals Covered:

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Government

Energy

Education

Corporate

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Other Verticals

End Users Covered:

Enterprise

Consumer

Applications Covered:

Advertising & Marketing

Emergency Services

Human Resources

Product Development

Research & Planning

Sales

Simulation Training

Support

Other Applications

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Preface Market Trend Analysis Porters Five Force Analysis Global Serious Game Market, By Platform Global Serious Game Market, By Vertical Global Serious Game Market, By End User Global Serious Game Market, By Application Global Serious Game Market, By Geography Key Developments Company Profiling

Applied Research Associate Inc.

BreakAway Games

Ccs Digital Education

Cisco Systems Inc.

Designing Digitally Inc.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Serious Game International

Revelian

Diginext

Tata Interactive Systems

For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2fth4v/15_98_bn_serious?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005279/en/