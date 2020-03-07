15 Americans quarantined in Bethlehem hotel over coronavirus fears

Security forces wearing face masks were seen securing the perimiter of the Angel Hotel on Saturday (March 7) with an ambulance parked up nearby.

There was no immediate comment from U.S. officials in the region.

The Palestinian Authority has declared a state of emergency in the Palestinian territories after more than a dozen cases of the virus were confirmed in Bethlehem.

On Thursday, President Mahmoud Abbas ordered the closure of schools and offices as well as the cancellation of foreign tourist reservations.