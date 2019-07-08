15 Minimum Wage Would Leave 1.3 Million American Jobless, Lift as Many Out of Poverty

By Eric Morath

WASHINGTON -- Raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, as House Democrats have proposed, would cost 1.3 million Americans their jobs, but deliver a raise for 17 million workers, a newly released study from the Congressional Budget Office finds.

The nonpartisan agency prepared the report on the effects of lifting the federal minimum wage from the current level of $7.25 an hour ahead of next week's expected vote in the House on a bill that would gradually lift the pay floor to $15 an hour by 2024.

The study, released Monday, found that in an average week in 2025, a $15 an hour minimum would boost the pay of 17 million workers who would otherwise earn less than $15 per hour. It could also possibly lift the pay of another 10 million workers who otherwise would earn slightly more than $15 an hour. Raising the federal minimum to that level would lift 1.3 million Americans out of poverty.

But the report's median estimate showed 1.3 million workers would become jobless because of the law. Potential job-loss outcomes range from between about zero and 3.7 million workers.

