Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

15 Minimum Wage Would Leave 1.3 Million American Jobless, Lift as Many Out of Poverty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

By Eric Morath

WASHINGTON -- Raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, as House Democrats have proposed, would cost 1.3 million Americans their jobs, but deliver a raise for 17 million workers, a newly released study from the Congressional Budget Office finds.

The nonpartisan agency prepared the report on the effects of lifting the federal minimum wage from the current level of $7.25 an hour ahead of next week's expected vote in the House on a bill that would gradually lift the pay floor to $15 an hour by 2024.

The study, released Monday, found that in an average week in 2025, a $15 an hour minimum would boost the pay of 17 million workers who would otherwise earn less than $15 per hour. It could also possibly lift the pay of another 10 million workers who otherwise would earn slightly more than $15 an hour. Raising the federal minimum to that level would lift 1.3 million Americans out of poverty.

But the report's median estimate showed 1.3 million workers would become jobless because of the law. Potential job-loss outcomes range from between about zero and 3.7 million workers.

Write to Eric Morath at eric.morath@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28pCanadian dollar dips on Fed testimony uncertainty, BoC rate decision due Wednesday
RE
03:27pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Prospects of Aggressive Fed Rate Cuts Recede
DJ
03:22pDollar hovers at three-week high on reduced bets for deep U.S. rate cut
RE
03:22pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Dragged Lower By Apple, Boeing Shares As Investors Rethink Fed Rate-cut Chances
DJ
03:19pOil steadies as demand worries offset Iran's new nuclear threats
RE
03:19pOil steadies as demand worries offset Iran's new nuclear threats
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pConsumer Borrowing Rose In May
DJ
03:11pFinancier Epstein pleads not guilty to U.S. sex trafficking charges involving girls
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
2MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : Imperial Brands drops dividend growth target, plans $251 million share buyback
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : U.S. Banks Rush in as European Banks Stumble
4KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets
5SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark push back takeover deadline in $4.3 billion deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About