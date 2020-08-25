Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

15% Reduction in Procurement Costs Achieved Using a Pharma Supplier Evaluation Framework | Request a Proposal for More Engagement Insights | Quantzig

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Quantzig, a premier data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its recent supplier performance evaluation engagement. This success story sheds light on the ways to reduce procurement costs and enhance business efficiency in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment like the pharmaceutical sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005458/en/

Are you worried about the rising costs of pharma procurement? Request a FREE proposal to know how we can help you to curtail the procurement cost.

Pharma businesses with a global footprint, find it cumbersome to manage a supplier base and corresponding sets of varying business rules. It is critical to have a robust supplier evaluation plan for internal and external accountability and justification for a continuing supplier and buyer relationship. Measuring and evaluating suppliers' performance is paramount to achieving a reduction in costs, increasing process efficiency, and improving business performance. Thus supplier evolution analytics help prevent product issues and post-payment defects and drive improvements in the supply chain. Read the complete article for comprehensive insights:

Establishing supplier performance indicators in a pharma setup can be cumbersome and has factors that are responsible for public health. Contact our analytics experts to identify the key performing factors of supplier performance in the pharma industry.

“Supplier performance evaluation, when done in the right manner, through the optimum combination of people, processes, and technology, helps in identifying performance gaps and devising strategies to bridge the gaps,” says a supply chain expert at Quantzig.

The Business Problem: The client is a major pharmaceutical player in the Asian market. The pharma client wanted to leverage Quantzig’s supplier evaluation analytics solutions to identify the areas of improvement in its procurement process. This Asian pharmaceutical client was looking forward to measuring and monitoring the performance of their suppliers.

Book a FREE solution demo to learn more about how you can identify the bottlenecks on your supplier performance management process and improve your supplier management process by leveraging our supplier evaluation analytics solutions.

The Solution Offered: To help the client with the challenges they were facing, our supplier evolution analytics experts developed an analytical hierarchy process (AHP) and grey relational analysis (GRA) model. These AHP and GRA models were followed by vendor scorecards to act as a decision support system for evaluation of the performance of the suppliers.

Quantzig's supply chain analytics solutions also helped the client to:

  • Achieve a 15% reduction in procurement costs
  • Develop new schemes for its underperforming suppliers

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:49aHANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
11:47aHARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
11:47aChaos Czech Releases Corona Renderer 6 for Cinema 4D
GL
11:46aLAGERCRANTZ : The Annual General Meeting of Lagercrantz Group AB on 25 August 2020
AQ
11:46aCOVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Baby Food Market 2020-2024 | Technavio
BU
11:46aEngineering Conglomerate Improves Return on Assets by 85% | A Quantzig Success Story
BU
11:46aAmerican Agricultural Insurance Company Announces New Logo and Branding
GL
11:45aSOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES : Bank to open branch at The Domain in Austin
PU
11:45aConsolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 21 August 2020
PU
11:45aCARDTRONICS : Cactus Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4SEDANA MEDICAL AB (PUBL) : SEDANA MEDICAL AB : (publ), interim report Q2, 2020
5VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group