15 Seconds of Fame : Partners With Brooklyn Nets to Enhance Fan Experience at Barclays Center

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 15 Seconds of Fame® (15SOF®), the revolutionary social media app rewarding fans with priceless video moments from stadium videoboards and telecasts, has partnered with the Brooklyn Nets to deliver fans their appearances at Barclays Center.

A collaboration between 15SOF and YinzCam, the team's mobile app and software developer, has enabled fans to access the 15SOF platform through the official Brooklyn Nets app available on iOS and Android. Now, Nets fans who appear on the arena's centerhung score board during home games can view and download content of their appearance directly to their smartphone from the 15SOF feature within the app.

"The Nets are a world-class organization that truly values the fan experience," said 15SOF Chief Marketing Officer, Mitch Rotter. "We are proud to partner with the Nets and YinzCam to seamlessly bring the 15SOF platform to fans from all over the world who come to Brooklyn."

"We are thrilled to integrate 15SOF's technology in our app, enhancing the guest experience for our fans even after they have left Barclays Center," said Bryan Calka, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at BSE Global. "Fans of all ages enjoy being featured on the centerhung score board, and this technology provides a great opportunity for fans to save, share and relive memories they make at Nets games."

"We are always excited to support our clients by integrating new technologies that create richer fan experiences, especially within mobile apps," said YinzCam CEO and Founder, Priya Narasimhan.

ABOUT 15SOF

15 Seconds of Fame – The Future of Memories® – is the first social media content provider that uses proprietary technology to seamlessly deliver shareable fan video moments at live events directly to their mobile devices. 15SOF has partnerships with MLB, NHL, NFL and NBA, as well as agreements with professional and college teams across the country. The unique social platform has also been used for a variety of non-game live events, including concerts, festivals and races. Fans can download the free 15SOF app via App Store and Google Play.

ABOUT BSE GLOBAL

BSE Global manages and operates Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets, its NBA G League team, the Long Island Nets, and its NBA 2K League affiliate, NetsGC. The company also includes the WNBA's New York Liberty. Through programming, marketing, sales, and operations, BSE Global delivers dynamic content and experiences for audiences.

ABOUT YINZCAM

Founded out of Carnegie Mellon University in 2009, YinzCam is the premier professional sports app vendor having developed more than 180 mobile apps for leagues, teams, venues and events around the world, totaling more than 75 million app installs.

SOURCE 15 Seconds of Fame