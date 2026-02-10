In an interview on Fox News, Donald Trump said the United States could grow by 15% or more if Kevin Warsh "does the job he is capable of."

As is well known, Donald Trump often relies on hyperbole. So this statement can be filed in that category.

It may also be a way of putting pressure on Kevin Warsh, whom he has just appointed to lead the Fed. "We can grow by 15%, I think more than that" if Warsh "does the work he is capable of," he said in a Fox News interview recorded on Monday.

In his Fox News interview, Trump does not specify which metric he is referring to. It is unclear whether this means year-on-year growth or cumulative growth. Fifteen per cent annual growth is a purely fanciful figure. Over the full length of his term (four years), it would take about 3.5% growth each year to reach 15% cumulative growth.

That is a high number, but far more reasonable. And perhaps achievable if investments in AI fully deliver, with a productivity boom. That is, in fact, part of the thesis Kevin Warsh has been advancing, and it is what allows, in his view, interest rates to keep coming down.

US growth reached 4.4% in the third quarter, after 3.8% in the second quarter. Growth is increasingly being driven by AI investment. According to the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model, GDP is expected to rise by 4.2% in the fourth quarter of 2025. This refers to quarterly growth at an annualised rate.

Quarterly growth at an annualised rate in the United States. Sources : Bureau of Economic Analysis

The US economy has been growing above its potential for several years now: 2.5% in 2022, 2.9% in 2023, 2.8% in 2024. Potential is instead estimated at around 2%.

That also helps explain why inflation is still « somewhat elevated », to borrow the Fed's wording. Inflation, as measured by the CPI, came in at 2.7% in December. An economy growing above its potential tends to generate inflation.