$15K in Grant Funds Awarded to Coalition of African American Communities

Funds Will Support Nonprofit’s Financial Literacy Programs and Workshops
A $14,600 Partnership Grant Program (PGP) award from The First, A
National Banking Association (The First), Community Bank and the Federal
Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will help the Coalition of
African American Communities (COAAC) to expand its programs to reach
more people by offsetting operational and administrative expenses
related to business development classes and seminars. Local dignitaries
joined bank and project representatives today to award the funds to the
organization at a check presentation.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002006121/en/
The mission of the organization is to strengthen relationships between
residents and local financial institutions and help create sustainable
communities through stimulating small business development, education,
training and homeownership workshops.
“Financial and business literacy are critical skills, yet they can be a
true challenge to acquire if one does not have the resources,” said
Mississippi State Representative Sonya Williams-Barnes, D-119. “I
commend these banks’ partnership with COAAC to support Gulfport
entrepreneurs and economic development. I await the productive effect
this should have on the growth of our communities.”
Established as The Amos Network following Hurricane Katrina, the
nonprofit changed its name in 2014, as well as shifted its focus to
financial literacy and small business training for low-income residents.
“We work to build relationships between the community and the banks. I
act as a sort of liaison, and I’ve been able to identify some voids in
those relationships,” said Anthony Thompson, executive director of COAAC.
COAAC has primarily focused on Gulfport, Mississippi, but recently
expanded outside the city to work with the small rural town of Utica,
Mississippi. “The town had lost its only bank,” Mr. Thompson said, “and
we worked with them to attract a credit union. There’s also no grocery
store in town, so we’ll be working on that, too.”
This is the second PGP grant the organization has received in two years.
“We are so appreciative of the funds,” Mr. Thompson said. ‘We’re not a
large organization. Some small groups go away when the funding goes
away, but we’re driven by passion.”
Community Bank Senior Vice President Harry Piascik said the partnership
aspect of the PGP is valuable for community engagement.
“Building strong relationships with the community is an important part
of our bank’s mission,” said Mr. Piascik. “These funds will allow COAAC
to provide more services and to continue its important work in the
community.”
Through the PGP, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute $500 up to
$4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas
matches at a 3:1 ratio to provide the CBO up to $12,000 in grant money.
“Strengthening ties between local banks and our communities benefits us
all,” said Jerome Brown, senior vice president and director of Community
Development at The First. “Our bank is thrilled to have played a role in
awarding this grant to help this organization continue the valuable work
they do.”
In 2018, FHLB Dallas has awarded $300,000 in PGP funds through 31 member
institutions to assist 32 community-based organizations. Combined with
the $114,010 contributed by FHLB Dallas members, a total of $414,010 has
been awarded to the organizations.
“Through a collective spirit of commitment and partnership, our members
are positively impacting the communities in which they live and serve by
participating in programs such as the PGP,” said Greg Hettrick, first
vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas.
About the First, A National Banking Association
The First, A National Banking Association, headquartered in Hattiesburg,
Mississippi, began as a dream on a back porch in South Mississippi. A
group of local businessmen talked about creating a bank that would take
care of business by taking care of people one customer at a time... and
The First was born. Now, that dream has grown from a back porch to
cities and towns all over South Mississippi, South Alabama, and
Louisiana. The First is more than a bank...because it is still a group
of friends building relationships and taking care of business one
customer at a time! The First currently has 62 locations and assets
exceeding $2.5 billion.
About Community Bank
Community Bank, a $2.9 billion-dollar bank, headquartered in
Mississippi, has 47 offices in four states – Mississippi, Alabama,
Tennessee, and Florida, with eight of those being on the Mississippi
Gulf Coast. With over 730 staff-owners, Community Bank takes pride in
offering cutting-edge products and services from checking accounts and
an in-house mortgage department to a full suite of business products.
For more information, visit, communitybank.net.
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the
FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total
assets of $75.9 billion as of June 30, 2018, is a member-owned
cooperative that supports housing and community investment by providing
competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately
825 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana,
Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com.
