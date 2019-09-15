16 September 2019 : Calima Shareholder Update

ASX Code: CE1

16 October, 2019

Calima Shareholder Update

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following letter to shareholders from Managing Director, Alan Stein. The letter will also be made available on the Company's website: http://www.calimaenergy.com/

Message from the Managing Director:

Dear Shareholders,

Following completion of the Company's recent $12.8 million capital raising (completed by way of a $4 million placement and $8.7 million fully underwritten entitlements offer, before costs) I would like to take this opportunity to welcome new shareholders to the register and to thank existing investors for their continued support.

The Company is now in a robust financial position having paid out its outstanding drilling creditors from its first drilling campaign in the Calima Lands and recently received ~AUD$400,000 in GST refunds. The Company imminently expects to receive funds of US$2 million from the sale of its interest in the Namibia PEL 90 license (Block 2813B) to Tullow Namibia Limited (Tullow), a subsidiary of Tullow Oil plc and a GST refund of ~AUD$1.2 million is to be received in the first half of 2020.

The Company has undertaken costs savings measures including a 50% reduction in headcount plus reductions in overheads. Mark Freeman, who was previously in a part-time role assisting with Business Development, has stepped up to also take the role of Chief Financial Officer.

The Canadian E&P space remains challenging with equity valuations touching 20-year lows and after an encouraging period during 2018 M&A activity in Q1 2019 recording 30-year lows. This short-term weakness is largely attributed to pipeline congestion and weak policy direction from Federal and State Governments. The pipeline construction issues are being addressed through investment in new and existing pipelines (C$10 billion) and the construction of LNG export facilities (C$40 Billion). The upcoming Federal election in October has the potential to be a positive catalyst if it provides the industry with some clarity on energy policy. Production from the Montney is increasing year on year and is predicted to reach the 10 Bncfe/d milestone at some point this year. To put the future growth potential

