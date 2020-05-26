Treasury Bills are government-guaranteed investment instruments that are available to individuals and institutions. The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago issues treasury bills of varying tenors to the public. With the last auctioned 91-day, 182-day and 364-day yielding 1.03%, 1.42% and 2.20% respectively, these can help you achieve your savings and investment goals.

Individuals and institutions are invited to submit bids to the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago by 12:00 noon on the auction date for the following upcoming issue:

T-Bill # Tenor Face Value Auction Date Issue Date 1632 91 days $50M May 04, 2020 May 06, 2020 1633 182 days $75M May 07, 2020 May 11, 2020

All customers must provide two (2) valid forms of ID and proof of address.

Payments for bills must be made by certified cheque payable to the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago and must accompany each tender. Cheque payments must be submitted no later than three (3) working days prior to the auction date. Cash payments accepted up until auction date.

For application forms, procedures, results of previous bids and more information, please visit our website at https://www.central-bank.org.tt/core-functions/market-operations/treasury-billsor contact 621-2288or 235-2288ext. 2040/2043/2079.